Toyota to spend $13.5 billion to develop electric vehicle battery tech by 2030

Japan-based Toyota has been the king of hybrid vehicles since the introduction of its popular Prius compact vehicle. It has also been investing in fuel-cell vehicles like the Mirai, and sells the UX300e in Europe and China. However, the auto giant has been relatively slower in the adoption of EVs into its line-up and has no pure-electric offerings at the moment. Nonetheless, the automaker is all set to roll out its first all-electric line-up next year in an attempt to quell criticism that it has been slow to shift to electric cars.

