Toyota to spend $13.5 billion to develop electric vehicle battery tech by 2030

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expected to spend more than $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system, in a bid to take a lead in the key automotive technology over the next decade. The world's largest automaker by volume, which...

uk.investing.com

Benzinga

American Battery Technology Company: Powering the Future of Clean Energy for Electric Vehicles

The future of electric vehicles is imminent. According to the International Energy Agency, global electric vehicle numbers are projected to hit 145 million by the end of 2030. Companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NASDAQ: GM) are focusing on producing the best electric cars, while cities mull over possible infrastructure changes to support this new venture. A world full of electric vehicles is fast approaching, and yet it seems one question that remains overlooked could be the most important of them all:
ELECTRONICS
investing.com

Tesla, Toyota spar with Ford, UAW over EV tax bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp (T: 7203 ) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) clashed with Ford Motor (NYSE: F ) Co and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union over a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House to give union-made, U.S.-built electric vehicles an additional $4,500 tax incentive. In a...
BUSINESS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Auto Supplier Invests $40 Million in First U.S. Factory in Tennessee

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of metal stamped automotive components will establish its...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Vehicle Battery#Reuters#Toyota Motor Corp#Suv#Prius#German
Investopedia

How Toyota Makes Money

To hear American carmakers and the United Auto Workers tell it, government assistance is non-negotiable. Cash infusions courtesy of the taxpayer are necessary to protect a vital industry, keep people employed, and maintain Detroit’s place as one of commerce’s "shining beacons." Yet the world’s second-largest car company manages to not...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Tesla, Toyota, Honda Are Against EV Tax Incentive Bill?

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) urged Congress to scrap a bill that would expand tax incentives for union-made electric vehicles built in the U.S., TechCrunch reports. The bill would expand the federal tax incentives from $7,500 to $12,500 for union and domestically manufactured...
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

VW Will Develop Its Own Battery Tech in a New Laboratory

VW launched new laboratory in Salzgitter to develop its own battery cell tech, ahead of a 2025 launch of unified cells for VW Group brands. The Salzgitter lab will be aimed at developing new battery compositions and testing new cells for long-term durability and stress. The automaker plans to operate...
CARS
Place
Tokyo, JP
investing.com

Amazon-backed startup Rivian starts production of electric pickup truck

(Reuters) -Amazon-backed Rivian's first electric pickup truck has rolled off the production line, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday. This makes Rivian the first to bring an electric pickup to the market, ahead of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Inc, General Motors (NYSE: GM ) and others. "This morning...
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

China to consolidate overcrowded electric vehicle industry – minister

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has “too many” electric vehicle (EV) makers and the government will encourage consolidation, Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao Yaqing said on Monday. The minister also said China would improve its charging network and develop EV sales in rural markets. The government’s promotion of greener vehicles to...
CARS
Dallas News

Toyota calls EV tax breaks for union-made vehicles ‘exorbitant’

Toyota Motor Corp. ramped up its objections to proposed tax credits for electric vehicles in the U.S., saying the plan includes “exorbitant” tax breaks for the wealthy. Toyota is one of several non-unionized automakers complaining about a 10-year plan emerging in Congress to offer incentives of as much as $12,500 for people to buy EVs — as long as they are built by union-represented workers.
ECONOMY
Oak Ridger

Do new batteries for electric vehicles, utilities have a solid future?

Automobile companies, such as Ford, General Motors and BMW, are investing in the development of large, solid-state batteries to power the electric vehicles (EVs) they are designing for 2030. That was one message of John Bates, a retired Oak Ridge National Laboratory chemist and battery consultant, in a recent lecture...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Reuters

Toyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Saturday sharply criticized a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to give union-made electric vehicles in the United States an additional $4,500 tax incentive. Toyota said in a statement that the plan...
ECONOMY
ngtnews.com

ROUSH CleanTech Expands Battery Electric Vehicle Team

ROUSH CleanTech is growing its team to assist with the transition of fleets to its electric vehicles (EV). “The current draft of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act earmarks funding to EV programs, like bolstering the domestic EV manufacturing base and talent pool, and providing incentives to drive sales of electric trucks and buses,” says Natalia Swalnick, the company’s newly appointed director of government affairs. “This funding will lead to new clean mobility technologies that we’re well prepared to build and support with our growing EV team.”
BUSINESS
investing.com

Toyota (TM) Intensifies EV War by Investing in Battery Development

Japan-based Toyota has been the king of hybrid vehicles since the introduction of its popular Prius compact vehicle. It has also been investing in fuel-cell vehicles like the Mirai, and sells the UX300e in Europe and China. However, the auto giant has been relatively slower in the adoption of EVs into its line-up and has no pure-electric offerings at the moment. Nonetheless, the automaker is all set to roll out its first all-electric line-up next year in an attempt to quell criticism that it has been slow to shift to electric cars.
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

Explainer: How will solid-state batteries make electric vehicles better?

TOKYO/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Solid-state batteries could be game changer for electric vehicles (EVs) by storing more energy, charging faster and offering greater safety than liquid lithium-ion batteries, helping accelerate the shift away from fossil fuel-powered cars. HOW ARE THEY DIFFERENT FROM LIQUID LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES?. Solid-state batteries use thin layers of...
CARS
CNET

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is specifically designed to thwart battery fires

Renault's Megane has been a staple of the French automaker's range since the mid-1990s, and the model has taken various forms, from hatchbacks to sedans to wagons and even a convertible. It's fair to say, however, that it's never looked anything like this. Debuting Monday at the IAA Munich Motor Show, this Renault Megane E-Tech Electric shows that the nameplate's future isn't just a SUV, it's an EV, too.
CARS
Las Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicle Battery Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2031

Fact.MR uses a bottom-up data collection approach for collecting Electric Vehicle Battery market demand side historical and base year data. The historical and base year Electric Vehicle Battery market sizing is based on the vehicle production and vehicle parc (fleet on road). For OEM Electric Vehicle Battery market analysis, the...
MARKETS
investing.com

GM's China joint venture develops own auto chips

BEIJING (Reuters) - One of General Motors Co (NYSE:GM)'s China joint ventures said on Wednesday it is developing auto chips and aims to increase use of locally sourced chips in the next five years. Liuzhou-based SGMW, GM's venture with partners SAIC Motor Corp and Guangxi Automobile Group, said at an industry conference that it has been developing its own auto computing chips since 2018. SGMW did not say whether it is merely designing chips or is also participating in chip-manufacturing but said it would boost cooperation with Chinese manufacturers to improve quality and economy of its chips. A prolonged global shortage of semiconductor chips has affected major automakers https://www.reuters.com/technology/car-chip-shortage-abate-smartphones-could-be-next-industry-execs-2021-07-23 including Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, and Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY), forcing many to idle or curtail production. SGMW is also developing battery-swapping stations for its micro electric vehicles, it said at World New Energy Vehicle Congress.
BUSINESS

