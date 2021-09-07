Unvaccinated hairdresser may be too close for comfort
Daily Mining Gazette
9 days ago
DEAR DR. ROACH: My hairdresser is being evasive about whether she has been vaccinated for COVID. She does not wear a mask. I am vaccinated, and I want everyone else to be as well, to avoid more harmful strains of the disease. I’m 67 and have underlying conditions. Should I find a new hairdresser? — Anon.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
In a new study from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, researchers found a buildup of coronavirus in the lungs is likely behind the steep mortality rates seen in the pandemic. The results contrast with previous suspicions that simultaneous infections, such as bacterial pneumonia or overreaction of the body’s immune defense system, played major roles in a heightened risk of death.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Studies show both hybrid immunity and superhuman immunity are ways in which our bodies may have extra fighting power against COVID-19. Experts say they’ve heard the terms used interchangeably, but they’re a little bit different. Hybrid immunity, is when someone has had COVID-19 and the vaccine. It...
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, policy makers, and journalists have viewed hospitalizations as an important indicator of the disease burden, often citing increases in that measure as a justification for government interventions aimed at curtailing virus transmission, such as business restrictions and mask requirements. Hospitalization numbers do have advantages over case tallies, which are highly dependent on who happens to be tested, and fatality reports, which are a lagging indicator, since deaths may be recorded weeks after diagnosis. But because hospitalization rates reflect patients who test positive for COVID-19, they do not tell us how many were admitted for treatment of the disease or how many experienced severe symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the Delta variant of the virus is continuously mutating and may soon have new symptoms and worse conditions, particularly targeting the unvaccinated citizens. The warning comes following news on the continuous debate...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More hospitals are starting to offer monoclonal antibodies to help treat COVID-19, but how exactly does the therapy work?. “What it can theoretically do is if someone is exposed to the virus, these antibodies can block that person from actually having the infection. Or, if someone has already been infected, it helps with the infection – as long as you get it in early enough – from spreading,” explained Adarsh Bhimraj, MD, infectious disease specialist for Cleveland Clinic.
Idaho public health leaders said on Tuesday they have activated the state’s “crisis standards of care” for northern hospitals as coronavirus patients overwhelm the system. According to the Spokesman-Review, health officials are warning that the sickest patients will be moved from full medical care to “comfort care” amid staffing shortages...
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, male and in good shape. The only medication I take is 20 mg of Lipitor daily. Approximately five years ago, I fell off a small ladder. The fall was caused because I lost my balance. From that time on, my balance has worsened. I notice that when I lose my balance, most of the time I fall backward. I consulted an ear, nose and throat specialist, whose results came back negative. I met with a neurologist, who arranged for an MRI of my brain, which came back normal. Have you any suggestions? – G.
MONDAY, Sept. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Increased severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) abundance and low anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody response are associated with COVID-19 mortality, while hospital-acquired respiratory pathogen acquisition is not associated with fatal outcomes, according to a study published online Aug. 31 in Nature Microbiology. Imran Sulaiman,...
The risk of infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 in Wisconsin is still higher for the unvaccinated, but that gap continues to close according to new data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released on Wednesday. The new data compares COVID-19 case, hospitalization, and death rates in Wisconsin...
The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
There are valid debates to be had about whether the federal or even state governments should mandate coronavirus vaccines (which, despite what you might have heard, is still not the Biden administration’s actual policy). There is considerably less real debate about whether virtually anything else would do the trick in...
Executives at some companies are now starting to charge unvaccinated workers more for health insurance premiums. They say they are doing so to encourage workers to get vaccinated and to offset costs incurred when employees are hospitalized for COVID-19. The policies are similar to those invoked on employees who smoke.
NEW ORLEANS – From Tulane University:. Researchers at Tulane University School of Medicine have developed an inhaled vaccine against Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacterium that can cause pneumonia in hospital settings. The vaccine was able to protect mice against several strains of the bacteria, according to a new study published in Science Immunology.
As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
