CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

OP-ED: The importance of culturally conscious content

By Emma Sánchez
Daily Free Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOp-Eds do not reflect the editorial opinion of The Daily Free Press. They are solely the opinion of the author(s). I would like to paint you a picture of the early 2000s: the Garden of Eden of diversity. As a 2000s baby, my main source of content was children’s shows and cartoons. Who can forget “American Dragon: Jake Long,” “The Proud Family,” “That’s So Raven,” “Maya and Miguel,” and my personal Latina idol, “Dora the Explorer”?

dailyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

“The Unwritten Rules of Black TV”

“Since its invention, television has shaped this country’s self-image. To the extent that we share notions of ‘normal,’ ‘acceptable,’ ‘funny,’ ‘wrong,’ and even ‘American,’ television has helped define them. For decades, Black writers were shut out of the rooms in which those notions were scripted, and even today, they must navigate a set of implicit rules established by white executives––all while fighting for the power to write rules of their own.”
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Free Press

Intentional Evolution: Forgive to forget

COVID-19 still has major impacts on our daily lives and will continue to affect us in the years to come. But I believe without a doubt that a new era will begin that will be covered in history textbooks. I predict this era will be known as an era of rebuilding in regards to both the individual and society. On both a micro and macro level, we have had to re-establish a new normal.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lena Waithe
Daily Free Press

EDITORIAL: Gen Z, 9/11 and grief

Yesterday marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11th, 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Along with somber reflections on how this event continues to shift the course of history and heartfelt tributes to those lost, this day also demonstrated the lack of compassion many, particularly those of a younger generation, hold towards the horrific nature of the day through a plethora of 9/11 memes and more than one invitation to a 9/11 themed party exposed on Twitter.
SOCIETY
theprairienews.com

Op-Ed: Please watch Labyrinth

Netflix recently added a long list of new and old titles to its United States roster, among which was the 1986 classic fantasy musical adventure film “Labyrinth” directed by Jim Henson of “Sesame Street” and “Muppets” fame and based on the fantastical artwork of Brian Froud. The film is in possession of what one calls a cult following, but this new Netflix presence could be the beginning of a larger fanbase. The film, in my opinion, is worthy of one.
MOVIES
Standard-Examiner

Guest op-ed: Jingles jangle our society

God, school teachers, veterans and puppy dogs are among America’s most sacred institutions. Who in their right mind would think to openly criticize any of them?. But these four venerable institutions don’t even touch our most sacred cow of all — American business. And why? Probably because corporate money is the real power behind every throne in America, whether the agency be media, education, government, the military, elections, even the church. Money pulls all those strings.
EDUCATION
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Op Ed#Millennials#My Culture#The Daily Free Press#Latina#Latin American#Puerto Rican#Ecuadorian#The Georgetown Voice#Asian#Latino#Curandera
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie to support famous friend

Ali Wentworth is friends with many famous faces – and is an incredibly supportive one at that!. The comedy star took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to show her appreciation for Jennifer Aniston's newly-launched beauty brand, Lolavie. In the picture, Ali looked stunning with no makeup, as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
Decider

Whoopi Goldberg Shreds Bill Maher Over Black National Anthem Comments on ‘The View’: “It’s Not Funny!”

The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg had strong words for Bill Maher in today’s episode of the ABC talk show. While discussing a controversial Real Time with Bill Maher clip in which Maher criticized the existence of the US Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” she took him to task for writing off centuries of African American culture and activism as a byproduct of “woke culture.”
NFL
sfbayview.com

Dear white people, please don’t lose your minds

White people: Don’t take it personally and don’t lose your minds, but the numbers are in, and the numbers don’t lie. For the first time in the history of the U.S. census, the non-Hispanic white population has fallen. With their numbers dropping from 63.7 percent in 2010 to 57.8 percent in 2020, white Americans are estimated to become a minority by 2045, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
SOCIETY
ComicBook

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found

British actress Tanya Fear, known for her role in the 2018 Doctor Who episode "Arachnids in the UK," has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles. CBS News reports having had the news confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Initial reports stated that Fear, 31, had last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. She hadn't contacted friends or family in three days, though newer reports said she had been spotted at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. The Los Angeles Police Department filed a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear's friends and family then set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating her and encouraged others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, sharing any information they had regarding her whereabouts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan Enrages Royal Aides With Their Nerve

British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to consternate the palace with their bizarre actions and ludicrous claims. The latest signature snarky Markle move has to do with their supposed demand that their second child, Lilibet, be christened in the UK with Queen Elizabeth present.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘These are the facts’: Black educators silenced from teaching America’s racist past

H — istory teacher Valanna White filed into the auditorium the first week of August for the customary back-to-school all-staff meeting at Walker Valley high school in Cleveland, Tennessee. What she heard shifted her outlook for the coming school year. On 1 July, anew law took effect banning the teaching of critical race theory in Tennessee public schools. White listened intently as a school district official gave a vague overview informing the group that critical race theory was prohibited, though without fully explaining what critical race theory entails. Instead, teachers were told a list of actions – such as discussing racial discrimination – that were forbidden.
SOCIETY
New Pittsburgh Courier

Muhammad: White people seem to now hate for sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young White people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy