What would you do if someone you loved was struggling with drugs? Judge Linda Davis was known for her tough sentences on people who used drugs. Then her daughter, a student and athlete, got hurt at age 17 and needed knee surgery. She was prescribed opioid painkillers, and over time that led to heroin use. With her addiction spiraling out of control, her daughter told Judge Davis late one night: “Mom, I’m a heroin addict. I need help.”

HANCOCK, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO