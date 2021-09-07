The fight against COVID-19 has been long and everyone is tired of it. The government is requiring masks and vaccinations. Some people see this as against their right to choose their own approaches to illness or “medical freedom.” The government is telling them what to do. Others see the government as having the responsibility to protect citizens from illness to maintain the “social good” by doing whatever is necessary to reduce illness. In a society like ours that gives priority to individual freedom this creates a value conflict. We don’t like for people to give us mandates.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO