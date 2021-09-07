CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Responsibility

By Editorial
Daily Mining Gazette
 9 days ago

The anti-vaxers have been busy demonstrating around the country. One person was observed carrying a placard that read: “My body, My choice, Includes vaccines too.” That person should be thankful that parents, without giving a choice to their children, have them vaccinated against various diseases. Another placard stated: “COVID-19 is a scam.” With that line of reasoning, small pox, polio, measles, rubella, chicken pox, and other diseases are also scams.

