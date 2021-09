Louise Minchin has opened up about the reasons behind her forthcoming departure from BBC Breakfast.The long-term presenter announced in June that she would be stepping down from hosting the BBC morning show, 20 years after first joining.Ahead of her last episode on Wednesday (15 September), Minchin shared why she was leaving the show for good.The 53-year-old said that she had begun struggling with the early starts after taking time off to recover from an ankle operation last year.“In December I’d taken three, four weeks off work because of an ankle operation and I had that period to realise that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO