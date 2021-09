Football legend Pele posted on Instagram Monday that he had a colon tumor removed last Saturday. "Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon," he wrote. "The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week. Fortunately, I'm used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends."

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO