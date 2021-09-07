CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

India 'Prepares for the Worst' Ahead of Possible COVID-19 Third Wave

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) - As COVID-19 cases and deaths exploded in India in April and May, New Delhi's premier Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and several others ran so short of oxygen that many patients in the capital suffocated https://www.reuters.com/world/india/last-resort-desperate-oxygen-indian-hospitals-go-court-2021-05-04. When Reuters visited the hospital on Friday, its last coronavirus patient was readying to leave after recovery - a remarkable turnaround health experts attribute to growing levels of immunity from natural infection and vaccinations.

