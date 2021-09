Update September 7, 10:15 a.m. — According to a newly-released statement from CPD, the Lakefront Trail victim’s injuries were self-inflicted. Update September 7, 11:21 a.m. — “The gun involved was in the possession of the victim. There was no intent to fire the weapon, and the gun went off because it was being mishandled,” Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said in an email to constituents late Tuesday morning.