TAMPA, Fla. — The Cowboys flew to the East Coast on Wednesday without their best player, and he won’t be following them here. Right guard Zack Martin will miss Thursday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source said Wednesday. The six-time Pro Bowler was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday morning, and despite an extremely remote likelihood, the team held out hope in recent days that Martin might defy the odds and be able to play.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO