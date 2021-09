A second Salad and Go location will open in Richardson following the approval of a special permit by City Council. The applicant, Ryan Alcala, asked the city to rezone a lot near Belt Line and Plano roads to allow for a reduction in parking. The addition of a drive-thru is what prompted the need for a special permit, said Sam Chavez, the city's interim director of development services, at the Sept. 13 council meeting.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO