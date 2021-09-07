Mike Yastrzemski Scratched Monday vs. Rockies
Https://twitter.com/mi_guardado/status/1434963952694407171. Yastrzemski was initially slated to bat eighth and play left field for the Giants on Monday, but he has been scratched due to an illness. Steven Duggar will draw the start in left field in his absence against left-hander Kyle Freeland. The Giants are currently implied for more than six runs at Coors Field, which should make them a popular target on the afternoon FanDuel slate.www.chatsports.com
