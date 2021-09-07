New iPhone 13 MagSafe Charger pops up in FCC filings ahead of launch
Apple's iPhone 13 is expected to be announced next week. A new MagSafe Charger has been filed with the FCC. The new MagSafe Charger lists four new iPhones, too. With Apple now thought to be just days away from announcing the brand new iPhone 13, a new type of MagSafe Charger has worked its way through the FCC. The new charger lists "legacy iPhone" as well as four new, unannounced models, as being compatible.www.imore.com
