New iPhone 13 MagSafe Charger pops up in FCC filings ahead of launch

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple upgrades the Apple Watch each fall like clockwork, and that's likely to be no different in 2021 (unless the new smartwatch experiences delays). Expected to be called the Apple Watch Series 7, the new smartwatch is rumored to come with a refreshed design and faster performance compared to the Apple Watch Series 6. We're anticipating seeing the Series 7 at a virtual Apple event on Sept. 14, where the rumored iPhone 13 and AirPods 3 are also likely to make an appearance.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO