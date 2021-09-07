CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Nadhim Zahawi ‘not comfortable’ with breaking manifesto promises

By Jamie Grierson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dknDO_0boVJuLO00
Nadhim Zahawi Photograph: Tayfun Salcı/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock

A UK government minister has said he is “not comfortable with breaking any manifesto promises” as the prime minister prepares to announce an increase in national insurance contributions to fund health and social care and limit a rise in the state pension.

Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccine deployment minister, was defending plans to fund an overhaul of social care and tackle the NHS backlog, which have attracted criticism from Conservative frontbenchers, former chancellors and the party’s so-called “red wall” MPs.

It is widely expected Boris Johnson will later on Tuesday reveal plans to break two manifesto commitments: an increase of national insurance by 1.25% and to break the pensions triple lock – a pledge to increase the state pension each year in line with the rising cost of living, increasing average wages, or 2.5%, whichever is highest.

Johnson is facing a mounting rebellion from his MPs over the proposals, with one Tory frontbencher telling the Guardian they were considering their position , questioning the point of serving a government that was not pursuing the 2019 party manifesto.

Speaking on Sky News, Zahawi said he was “not comfortable with breaking any manifesto promises” but refused to be drawn on the specifics of the funding.

He also conceded that the NHS backlog would “increase before it gets better” despite an extra £5.4bn cash injection announced overnight for the NHS for the next six months.

Asked whether the reforms would work, Zahawi said: “You have to at least have a really good go at making sure you fix the system.

“It would be presumptuous, and I think completely arrogant, to say ‘of course it will fix the problem’. The right thing to do is deliver the reform and the investment into social care – you’ve got to make sure that is operational.

“But I’m being respectful and cautious and not being arrogant to say ‘of course, yes, everything will be fixed in five minutes’ – it won’t, in terms of the NHS backlog.

“We will tackle it, we want to reduce it but it will increase before it gets better, but we are putting the resources, the money that we announced yesterday – the additional £5.4bn, taking the total for this year alone of additional support for the NHS to £34bn – will go some way to addressing the backlog.”

On Tuesday, the prime minister will frame the tax increase, which could raise up to £10bn a year with a 1.25% rise in national insurance contributions (NICs) for employers and employees, as essential to combat the NHS waiting list crisis.

In the long term, funding will be used for social care costs once a patient reaches a costs cap, thought to be about £80,000. Under the current system, anyone with assets of over £23,350 funds their care in full, and about one in seven people pay over £100,000.

After significant cabinet wrangling, plans were signed off on Monday night for the new social care and NHS funding package that Johnson will present to cabinet on Tuesday followed by a statement to parliament.

Sir Andrew Dilnot, who led a landmark commission into the provision of social care under David Cameron, and reported his findings in 2011, said the proposed reforms had the potential to be “transformational”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think there’s a real chance we’ve finally got there. This is something that has been necessary, reform here has been necessary for at least 25 years and so if we have got there then that would certainly be a day to celebrate.”

Asked if he was comfortable breaking manifesto pledges, Zahawi said he did not want to pre-empt the prime minister. “I’m not comfortable with breaking any manifesto promises,” he added.

Ahead of the announcement, the prime minister will warn MPs that the NHS is at crisis point. “The NHS is the pride of our United Kingdom, but it has been put under enormous strain by the pandemic. We cannot expect it to recover alone,” Johnson said in comments released overnight.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Morocco elections: Islamists suffer losses as liberal parties gain ground

Morocco’s liberal RNI party has won the most seats in the country’s parliamentary elections, while the co-ruling moderate PJD Islamists suffered a crushing defeat, preliminary results showed. RNI, led by billionaire agriculture minister Aziz Akhannouch, took 97 of the 395-seat parliament. Another liberal party, PAM, secured 82 seats and the...
WORLD
The Guardian

Altheia Jones-Lecointe: the Black Panther who became a Mangrove Nine hero

Dr Altheia Jones-Lecointe describes her arrival in the UK as more than just a complete shock. The woman who would be labelled by Special Branch as “the brains behind the Black Panther Movement”, and go on to win a groundbreaking legal case against the government, says her move to Britain at the age of 20 was “mind-shattering”.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Dilnot
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
Person
David Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
Shropshire Star

Government breaks manifesto commitment to pensioners

The pensions ‘triple-lock’ guarantee on increasing in line with the highest of earnings, inflation or 2.5%, will not be met next year. The Government has abandoned a manifesto commitment on increases to the state pension because of concerns over the potential cost. The triple-lock guarantees that pensions grow in line...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Nhs#Conservative#Sky News#Bbc Radio 4
marketresearchtelecast.com

Boris Johnson breaks his promise and raises taxes to save public health

Boris Johnson is only true to himself and his survival instincts, and the Conservative Party’s hard-wing big mistake was believing that the prime minister they supported was playing by the same rules of the game as they. Against the electoral program -manifesto, in British political terminology- of 2019, which rejected any increase in taxes (both personal income tax, such as that of Societies, VAT or social contributions), Johnson announced this Tuesday an increase in the collection of more than 11,000 million euros a year, to be able to fix the deficiencies of a bankrupt national health service and a dilapidated dependency system. “Yes, I know and accept that with this decision I am breaking the promise expressed in our manifesto,” said the prime minister in his appearance before the House of Commons. “But no electoral program could foresee a global pandemic like the one we have suffered.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

1.2 million Britons fear they will have to skip meals due to universal credit cut

Around 1.2 million people in the UK fear they will have to skip meals if Boris Johnson’s government goes ahead with the £20-a-week universal credit cut next month.Some 20 per cent of those on universal credit told YouGov they may miss meals and go hungry if ministers push ahead with the cut – set to leave claimants £1,040 a year worse off.Around 1.3 million people (21 per cent of claimants) fear they may not be able to heat their homes properly once payments are reduced, according to the survey for the Trussell Trust network of food banks.Claimants told MPs...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Doctors condemn ‘shocking’ Sajid Javid for saying ministers do not need face coverings in cabinet

The British Medical Association has blasted “shocking” irresponsibility by government ministers after health secretary Sajid Javid said there was no need for them to wear masks in cabinet.The head of the doctors’ organisation hit out after Mr Javid defended pictures of Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, at which not a single minister had his or her face covered.The health secretary said that their action was “perfectly consistent” with prime minister Boris Johnson’s advice that people should consider using face coverings when they are in crowded places with “strangers”.But BMA chair Chaand Nagpaul said that the health secretary and other ministers were showing...
WORLD
Reason.com

Boris Johnson Taxes the Young To Pay for the Old

The most successful prime minister in the post–World War II United Kingdom turned the country around by, as she put it, "rolling back the frontiers of the state." That was Margaret Thatcher, and if it wasn't already clear that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is engaged in a very different project from the Iron Lady, confirmation came last week in the form of an announcement on health and social care.
ECONOMY
BBC

Sturgeon issues plea to Johnson over Universal Credit uplift

Nicola Sturgeon has issued a direct plea to Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to end the Universal Credit uplift. The Scottish first minister said the move risked pushing tens of thousands of people into poverty. During the Covid-19 pandemic, £20 was added to each weekly payment of Universal Credit -...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces Tory discontent over tax-raising plan

Boris Johnson will face more rumblings of discontent from Tory MPs as he looks to force his plans for a £12bn tax hike to pay for the NHS and social care through the House of Commons in a single day on Tuesday.The prime minister’s plan has been blamed for a slump in the polls which saw Conservatives overhauled by Labour last week, and one backbench critic told The Independent that rebel numbers will be bolstered by the hostile reception to the proposed 1.25 per cent hike in national insurance contributions (NICs) for employers and employees.But with just five Tory MPs...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy