Afghanistan

How The Conversation's journalism made a difference in August

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery month, we track what happened to The Conversation authors after we published their articles. Here are some of their stories from August 2021. Millions of readers accessed evidence-based information. First up, a back-to-back success story. The article that attracted the most interest from our audience in August was, remarkably,...

kq2.com

Here's how the Covid-19 conversation is changing in the media

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. It's happening from Fox to CNN, from The New York Times to the Los Angeles Times. And it's happening on two tracks simultaneously. Vaccinated America is learning how to live with mostly mild flare-ups of the Covid-19 virus. Unvaccinated America is grappling with the death and suffering that comes from rejecting the protection of the vaccines. And in places where the two Americas intersect -- schools, shopping malls, cookouts, county fairs -- it feels like two languages are being spoken without a trusted translator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
ArchDaily

“With Distance in Time, We Are Able to See in a Different Light”: In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup

Questioning the new now, especially with the new challenges of Covid-19, around the world, cities are advocating for structural change and collective action. Berlin questions, an annual, multi-day conference and a platform for transdisciplinary dialogue, in its 2021 edition “Metropolis: The New Now”, tackled the immediate present, creating a place for debate. Dedicated to local solutions to global challenges, the event took on a hybrid format, at various locations in Berlin and online, resembling the world we live in.
VISUAL ART
allthatsinteresting.com

The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
WORLD
PLOS Blogs Network

Promoting Open Science in COVID times: An Opportunity to build Trust among Researchers and the Public in Global Health

Open Science is the technology that enables trust-building among the researchers and the public. It allows the percolation of technical, scientific information, data, and research outputs to the general population (Open Access), which in turn, allows broader exploration (Open Data) of research methodology and findings among all the stakeholders (Open to Society). In 2009, Nilsen described Open science as the extent that makes “everything—data, scientific opinions, questions, ideas, folk knowledge, workflows and everything else—available as it happens publically.”
SCIENCE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Five steps for Nigeria's athletes to build personal brands

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have come and gone. The games always motivate some young people to get into sports. But while there is glamour attached to sports participation, there are also well documented challenges with regard to administration and funding in Nigeria. Many of the athletes representing Nigeria in Tokyo...
SPORTS
Gephardt Daily

Microplastic pollution in European lakes is more extensive than scientists thought

Sept. 14 (UPI) — Lakes across Europe host larger concentrations of microplastic pollution than previously estimated. According to a new study, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Biology, the distribution of plastic microparticles and synthetic fibers closely correlates with nearby human activity and land use. It’s true that microplastic pollution...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Indian democracy is not a choice, it is way of life

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that Indian democracy is not just a choice made in 1947, but a way of life. Speaking on International Day of Democracy at the international webinar ''Independent India@75: Democratic Traditions'' conducted by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Jaishankar said, "It is appropriate that the International Day of Democracy is commemorated with particular enthusiasm in the world's largest and most energetic democracy. After all, for India, democracy was not just a choice we made in 1947, but a way of life well before that. Few societies can compare with the pluralism that has been our historical characteristic."India has a long tradition of representative government. About 2,500 years ago, the Lichchhavi Republics had developed a consultative and democratic process of governance. Similarly, village panchayats with delegates gathering for a type of local grand assembly was an established custom in the 10th century Chola era, he said.
SOCIETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Green Engineering is the future for a healthy planet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): 'Engineers' are truly the ones who are largely known as the 'creators' on our planet, who shape dreams into reality. The evolution of the human race from ancient to today's modern times took its due course followed by the rapid development on the planet. Engineers have witnessed the evolution of development and its impact. Today on the celebratory occasion of 'World Engineer's Day 2021' is proposed on the theme 'Engineering for a Healthy Planet'.
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

FivebalanceUSA Set to Expand Its User Base Exponentially

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / As the first and only company publicly known to date to use blockchain technology to fight depression and anxiety, FivebalanceUSA is one of a handful of Companies listed on Coinmarketcap and trading on exchanges that has a real product fighting real world problems. FivebalanceUSA has accomplished a couple of milestones to help bring awareness to the Company and its mission to take on mental health issues.
MENTAL HEALTH

