Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Cheryl Cole: Stars who kept their ex-partner's surname post-divorce

One thing about Kim Kardashian? Her Met Gala looks are always a conversation piece. This year is no different, although the look for her certainly is. The reality TV star walked the red carpet in an all black Balenciaga look from head to toe. No, like, literally, she was covered from the crown of her head to her toenail cuticles. Now that I think about it...do we even know if that's Kim K. in that ensemble? It could be anyone! JK, the body don't lie! Have a look for yourself:

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO