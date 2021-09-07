CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Cheryl Cole: Stars who kept their ex-partner's surname post-divorce

By Bang Showbiz
The Sanford Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatriarch of the Kardashian dynasty, Kris Jenner, is known throughout the lands for her boss attitude and vibrant personality. Kris’ maiden name was Kris Houghton, but she became Kris Kardashian whilst married to Robert Kardashian, and then Kris Jenner when she was married to former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner. Following her public and somewhat acrimonious split from Caitlyn, Kris decided to keep her ex-partner’s surname out of respect for the two daughters, Kendall and Kylie, that the pair share.

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Wear Coordinating Black Outfits at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Well-dressed couple! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble looked regal in coordinating black outfits on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. Kris, 65, paid homage to several legendary fashion designers with her ensemble, which included pieces by Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger. Her outfit consisted of a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a ruffled train paired with black slacks. She accessorized with black pumps, a black ball and chain bag, black gloves and emerald drop earrings. Corey, 40, matching his lady love in a black suit with black shoes, adding a pop of color with a light pink silk button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Kris Jenner Once Revealed Her Only Marriage Regret Was Her First Divorce

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan, once opened up about how she was handling Caitlyn Jenner's transition and revealed her only marriage regret. During a 2016 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the TV personality shared that she never saw it coming and, although difficult, she dealt with it step-by-step. According to Kris, at some point, it was difficult and challenging to accept her ex-husband's choice, and it took time to fully comprehend it.
RELATIONSHIPS
centralrecorder.com

Kim Kardashian SNL Season 47 Rumors Kris Jenner Responds!

Kim Kardashian ‘SNL‘ rumors are running rampant. Everybody wants the truth. Kim Kardashian, to host the event? SNL Season 47 premiere?. Ever since SNL Kim, Kris Jenner, and Lorne Michaels were seen at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel during lunch. Speculation continues to mount. While KUWTKKim is a popular host. But, so far the answer is not clear. Pop Culture.com A rep for Kim’s momager Kris Jenner reveals that the meeting wasn’t NOT about Kim hosting, but it was mostly a general catch-up.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Robert Kardashian
Person
Cheryl Cole
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
wmleader.com

North West Caught Savagely Mocking Kim Kardashian AGAIN!

As fans know, the 8-year-old never misses out on an opportunity to call out momma Kim Kardashian, and it was certainly no different this time around. On Wednesday, North savagely pointed out that she sounds totally different in social media videos while promoting the subscription box BoxyCharm for a sponsored post on Instagram Stories. When the eldest daughter asked in the clip why she changed her voice, the 40-year-old reality star replied:
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Unexpected Family News

Caitlyn Jenner may have spilled the beans on another family pregnancy, but the question is: Which of her kids is she talking about?. The reality star revealed the news speaking to paparazzi in California, where, according to TMZ, Caitlyn told paps one of her children has a bun "in the oven." For fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," another grandchild for Caitlyn could come from one of her 10 adult kids (a number that includes her six biological children and her four step-kids Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian#Caitlyn
Popculture

Kim Kardashian's Mystery Met Gala Date Revealed

Kim Kardashian's mystery date to the 2021 Met Gala is a mystery no longer! While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum initially had people thinking she had reunited with Kanye West when taking to the red carpet in fully-masked attire, the man on her arm Monday was not her estranged husband, but designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Kim Kardashian and More Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie Jenner's family members couldn't be happier that she's pregnant with another little one. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum officially announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, a number of loved ones took to her comments section to share their support and excitement. Kim Kardashian wrote, "Crying!!!!" and added three heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister [heart emoji]." And Khloe Kardashian simply shared, "Awwwww," with a bunch of pleading face emojis. In...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian shares sexy PDA photo with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is becoming too hot to handle. The Poosh founder shared a photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress with lace-up sides while sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are vacationing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Stands Amid Divorce

Kanye West is still trying to win back his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, a source tells ET. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February, and while he briefly dated supermodel Irina Shayk, a source tells ET the 44-year-old rapper is spending more time with 40-year-old Kim and their four children -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- and that he wants her back.
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Masked Kim Kardashian shocks fans with head-to-toe black leather look: 'This is fashion?'

The Met Gala isn't until Monday, but Kim Kardashian — who is expected to attend the A-list fashion event — is already turning heads with her style. On Saturday the 40-year-old reality star arrived in New York City wearing head-to-toe — literally — black leather by Balenciaga, posing at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in a black belted trench, stiletto boots, gloves and a full face mask covering everything but the long dark ponytail dangling from a hole in the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian Wore a 'Donda' Inspired Look to the Met Gala but No One Was Shook by It

One thing about Kim Kardashian? Her Met Gala looks are always a conversation piece. This year is no different, although the look for her certainly is. The reality TV star walked the red carpet in an all black Balenciaga look from head to toe. No, like, literally, she was covered from the crown of her head to her toenail cuticles. Now that I think about it...do we even know if that's Kim K. in that ensemble? It could be anyone! JK, the body don't lie! Have a look for yourself:
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Every Time the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Shut Down Pregnancy Speculation: Kourtney, Kylie and More

Clapping back! Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the famous family haven’t hesitated to clear the air when it comes to pregnancy rumors. Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi with Travis Scott in February 2018, and three years later, sparked speculation that baby No. 2 was on the way. However, she seemingly shut down the rumors with a handful of Instagram Stories in July 2021, when she appeared to sip an alcoholic drink and ate fish.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy