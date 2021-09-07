CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Stalin decorated the Romanian King - who was an ally of Hitler

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael I [Mihai I] managed to retain his throne by becoming a friend of the Soviet Union. In Moscow, Romania was jokingly described as a "socialist monarchy" and, as for King Michael himself, he was known as the 'Komsomol King'. It is difficult to describe Michael I as a lucky...

Telegraph

Meeting Stalin, stealing Hitler’s desk and losing teeth: The secrets of Britain’s last women at war

When I started to interview some of the last surviving women of Britain’s “greatest generation”, my aim was to glean new insights into the Second World War. What swiftly became clear, however, is that those women who came of age during the conflict have far more to offer than mere history lessons: there is plenty that they can teach young people today.
WORLD
The Guardian

Hitler’s favourite artists: why do Nazi statues still stand in Germany?

A photograph from 1940 shows three conquering Nazis in Paris against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Within a few years one of these men, Adolf Hitler, was dead by his own hand; another, Albert Speer, was writing his memoirs in Spandau prison, having eluded a death sentence at the Nuremberg trials. But the third, Arno Breker, was alive and free, making sculptures in the new West Germany that in their bombast and iconography echoed those he had made during the Third Reich.
VISUAL ART
allthatsinteresting.com

Go Inside The Wolf’s Lair, Hitler’s Massive Command Center On The Eastern Front

Located deep in the Masurian woods of what was once East Prussia, the Wolf’s Lair housed Hitler and 2,000 of his cronies from 1941 until its destruction in 1945. Deep in the woods of Kętrzyn, Poland, lies the crumbling remains of Adolf Hitler’s secret outpost, the Wolf’s Lair. Built in 1941, the covert complex included 50 bunkers and 70 barracks with two airfields and a railway station nearby.
EUROPE
The Independent

Berlin memorial to Polish WWII victims moves a step closer

A memorial in Berlin to the Polish victims of World War II has moved a step closer to realization, and Germany s foreign minister said Wednesday that construction should start during the next German parliament's four-year term.The project was mandated last October by the German parliament. In a resolution approved by most parties, it called on the German government to “create a place in a prominent location in Berlin that, in the context of the special German-Polish relationship, is dedicated to the Polish victims of World War II and the Nazi occupation of Poland.”Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939,...
POLITICS
Washington Times

The eerie parallels between Kabul 2021 and Paris 1940

May 10, 1940. Friday morning. German troops invade France, launching a surprise attack through the rugged Ardennes region. Residents of Paris are unconcerned, rightfully believing that the French Army is one of the largest and well-equipped on earth. Friday is also the start of a three-day weekend. Rather than panic, citizens go on with daily life, enjoying the fine weather.
WORLD
IBTimes

Pope Tells Slovak Jews Of Holocaust 'Shame'

Pope Francis on Monday voiced "shame" over the massacre of more than 100,000 Slovak Jews in the Holocaust, condemning World War II's "frenzy of hatred" and lingering anti-Semitism. The 84-year-old pontiff, on his first foreign trip since a colon operation in July, was speaking in a former Jewish neighbourhood of...
RELIGION
Observer

Nazi Artifacts Were Just Found Stashed in an Unassuming House in Hagen, Germany

Nazi artifacts, which have recently been popping up more frequently on the auction circuit and in instances of high-stakes museum theft, are also continuously coming to light for the first time: Sebastian Yurtseven, a teacher in Germany, was recently helping to clean his aunt’s house in Hagen, Germany when he happened upon a stash of Nazi artifacts hidden behind the wall. The items that Yurtseven discovered include a portrait of Adolf Hitler, medallions and badges decorated with eagles and swastikas, gas masks, documents and a revolver. In the aftermath of the discovery, researchers have come to understand an extraordinary fact about Yurtseven’s aunt’s house.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Investigative Group OCCRP Leaves Russia To Protect Journalists

The investigative journalism group Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) says it has halted its operations in Russia to shield its journalists from an ongoing government crackdown on independent media in the country. The OCCRP said on September 15 that most of its Russian partners cooperating with it had...
EUROPE
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU Chief Says Bloc To Press Poland, Hungary On Democratic Values

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the bloc will maintain pressure on members Poland and Hungary to uphold democratic values, including possible legal actions and funding cuts. She said during a speech in Brussels on September 15 that actions by Warsaw and Budapest that harshly restrict migration, discriminate...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Indian democracy is not a choice, it is way of life

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that Indian democracy is not just a choice made in 1947, but a way of life. Speaking on International Day of Democracy at the international webinar ''Independent India@75: Democratic Traditions'' conducted by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Jaishankar said, "It is appropriate that the International Day of Democracy is commemorated with particular enthusiasm in the world's largest and most energetic democracy. After all, for India, democracy was not just a choice we made in 1947, but a way of life well before that. Few societies can compare with the pluralism that has been our historical characteristic."India has a long tradition of representative government. About 2,500 years ago, the Lichchhavi Republics had developed a consultative and democratic process of governance. Similarly, village panchayats with delegates gathering for a type of local grand assembly was an established custom in the 10th century Chola era, he said.
SOCIETY
thedrive

Two NATO Fighters Accidentally Flew Behind The Iron Curtain 60 Years Ago Today

At a time of extreme Cold War tensions, straying into Warsaw Pact airspace could hardly have been more dangerous. Sixty years ago today, during one of the tensest periods of the Cold War in Europe, a pair of West German jet fighter-bombers accidentally strayed into communist airspace in a simple error that could have had genuinely catastrophic results. After evading the dozens of MiGs sent to intercept them, the two Luftwaffe pilots safely landed in West Berlin. They would never fly on the front line again and efforts were made to cover up the embarrassing incident, one which might have even triggered World War III.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Five myths about drone warfare busted

Drones have become the signature tool of 21st-century warfare, particularly by US forces in the "war on terror". The fundamental rationale for drone use relies on their "surgical precision", supposedly saving civilian lives. But headlines show us this isn't true. A recent US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan mistakenly killed...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan's National Assembly's fate uncertain

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 15 (ANI): Uncertainty looms over the functioning of Afghanistan's National Assembly after the Ashraf Ghani government collapsed last month following the Taliban takeover. The National Assembly, composed of two houses - the lower house and the upper house, has not resumed activities since August 15 when the...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

India to Sudan: Meet benchmarks in Revitalized Agreement

New York [US], September 16 (ANI): India on Wednesday (local time) encouraged the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) and new members to the Council of States (COS) in South Sudan to focus on the much-needed legislative work and to meet the benchmarks set in the Revitalized Peace Agreement. Speaking on...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

UNSC to hold an emergency meeting on North Korea

New York [US], September 16 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency meeting on North Korea in the wake of the latest ballistic missile launches, diplomats said on Wednesday. North and South Korea conducted ballistic missile tests within hours of each other, displays of military power...
WORLD

