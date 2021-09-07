CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull boys soccer team to pressure FCIAC opponents

By Bill Bloxsom
Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trumbull boys’ soccer team will apply pressure on its opponents, as coach Sil Vitiello’s club pursues a spot in the FCIAC tournament. “We will be aggressive. So much of the game is predicated upon pressure and creating chances out of that pressure,” Vitiello said. “It begins with defense. If we are applying pressure and winning balls in the more vulnerable parts of the field, we can be dangerous on the counter.”

