Shelton, CT

Shelton returns to play North Haven in SCC football battle

By Bill Bloxsom
Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shelton football team returns to the field for its first game since the 2019 season when North Haven visits Finn Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. “I’m happy where we are, but I think everyone across the state wishes they were further ahead after having a year off,” coach Mike DeFelice said. “You can’t fall asleep on North Haven’s single wing. It is challenging. We are preaching for everyone to do their job, not to fall asleep (in the back). They will sense it and pop out one of their passes usually for good distance. As much as any week we must play disciplined football.”

www.stamfordadvocate.com

