The downside momentum in USD/JPY is expected to accelerate on a close below the 109.30 level in the near term, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “The sharp drop in USD to 109.51 yesterday came as a surprise (we were expecting USD to trade sideways). While the rapid drop is oversold, the weakness is not showing signs of stabilizing. In other words, USD could weaken further even though oversold conditions suggest that any weakness is unlikely to break the major support at 109.30. Resistance is at 109.85 followed by 110.00.”

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO