Gold is trading below the prior day's close and eyes are on the downside. The key support levels to watch are $1,790, $1,780 and $1,770. Update: After testing the high near $1,806 gold prices quickly retreated below $1,800 on Wednesday where it currently hovers. The prices trade in a very narrow trade band as the US dollar recovers some ground following a fall driven by the US Inflation data released on Tuesday. The eased inflation readings raised doubts about Fed’s timeline to begin asset purchasing. A higher USD valuation makes gold expansive for other currency holders.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO