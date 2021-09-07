CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US Dollar Index looks to extend the rebound beyond 92.00

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDXY adds to Monday’s gains above the 92.00 yardstick. US markets gradually return to the normal activity. US 10-year yields climb to the 1.35%% region on Tuesday. The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), creeps higher and looks to put further distance from post-Payrolls lows in the sub-92.00 zone (Friday).

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.35. Dollar's selloff from Tuesday's high at 110.15 to 109.53 due to the release of soft U.S. inflation data suggests early upmove from 109.12 has ended at 110.44 in Sep and intra-day break below there suggests bearishness is retained for a re-test of aforesaid support, break would extend decline from August's peak at 110.79 marginally, however, support at 108.73 should remain intact and yield rebound later.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

The US dollar holds firm

Although the US dollar dipped on the US inflation miss, the greenback quickly recovered its losses with the dollar index closing almost unchanged at 91.63, where it remains in Asia. The US dollar’s strength even as bond yields eased is strongly suggesting that risk-aversion flows are in play as sentiment globally sours. That should also benefit the Swiss franc and Japanese yen over the rest of the week.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Inflation#Interest Rates#Infrastructure#Europe#Dxy#Pari
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from tops, still well bid around 1.3820-25 area

GBP/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday and reversed the overnight losses. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI report lifted the GBP amid a broad-based USD weakness. Reports that the UK PM Johnson will reshuffle his cabinet capped the upside, for now. The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY rebounds modest from monthly lows, steadies below 109.50

USD/JPY remains on track to post losses for second straight day. Recovering US Treasury bond yields helped USD/JPY erase part of its daily losses. Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory. Following Tuesday's decline, the USD/JPY pair stayed under bearish pressure in the first half of the day...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays pressured below $1,800, US data eyed

Gold is trading below the prior day's close and eyes are on the downside. The key support levels to watch are $1,790, $1,780 and $1,770. Update: After testing the high near $1,806 gold prices quickly retreated below $1,800 on Wednesday where it currently hovers. The prices trade in a very narrow trade band as the US dollar recovers some ground following a fall driven by the US Inflation data released on Tuesday. The eased inflation readings raised doubts about Fed’s timeline to begin asset purchasing. A higher USD valuation makes gold expansive for other currency holders.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Three market themes to support a weak USD – TDS

The US dollar continues to trade in stubbornly tight ranges, reflecting the tug of war between competing narratives. Economists at TD Securities do not expect a near-term break of range trading but think we have likely seen another USD top. Global growth. “The market continues to manage the competing themes...
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Extends Rebound Thanks to Upbeat Manufacturing Data

The Dow extended its rebound to score 236 points on Wednesday, as Wall Street attempts to shake off the September doldrums. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied alongside the blue-chip index to score solid wins. Boosting investor sentiment was a better-than-expected Empire State index, which is an indicator of manufacturing activity in the New York region. The three major benchmarks are still pacing for monthly losses, however, with the Dow off nearly 1.4%, while the S&P 500 could have its worst month since October 2020.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

CPI is 'cooler', investors fearing an economic slowdown, stocks get hit

CPI is ‘cool’ or just not as ‘hot’ as expected. This gives the FED more cover….mkts expects no announcement. Investors though are growing more concerned about a slowdown. The seasonal volatility is alive and well. Try the Egg Fettuccine with a Lemon Cream Sauce. The CPI (Consumer Price Index) revealed...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The greenback in current market circumstances could hold the benefit of the doubt

US CPI was the main catalyst for trading yesterday. Headline inflation slowed in August marginally from 5.4% to 5.3% y/y, in line with market expectations. Core inflation grew at a slower pace as well: at 4%, down from 4.3% and less than the 4.2% expected. Despite being at very elevated levels, the very fact that the numbers are topping off solidified markets’ belief in the temporary inflation narrative by the Fed. The US yield curve bull flattened with changes varying from -0.6 bps (2y) to -4.7 bps (20y). Inflation expectations were the driver. German yields suffered unfortunate collateral damage, reversing a 2bps advance (in the 10y) to a 1bp loss. The USD in a first reaction got hammered but pared gains later in the session with a deteriorating risk sentiment (WS up to 0.84% down) throwing the greenback a lifeline. EUR/USD finished a bit slower just north of 1.18. The Japanese yen was well bid. USD/JPY closed at 109.69, EUR/JPY aborted an attempt to recoup 130 to close at 129.47. Sterling came under pressure in the risk-off. EUR/GBP rebounded from the 0.851 area after a good but near-consensus UK jobs report to end at 0.855.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD retreats after hitting daily highs above 1.3850

US Dollar mixed across the board, finds support from rebound in US yields. UK: PM Johnson changes members of his Cabinet. GBP/USD holds onto daily gains, remains unable to break 1.3900. The GBP/USD printed a fresh daily high during the American session at 1.3853 and then pulled back toward 1.3820....
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: US dollar sagging over Fed expectations

Here is what you need to know in forex for Thursday 16 Sep:. The US dollar was pressured on Wednesday in what might have been a delayed reaction to the prior day's inflation numbers. The UK's and Canada's inflation data came in hot by comparison on Wednesday, bringing to light the prospects of convergence between the pace of economic recovery across the pond and between other central banks.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD bears move in for the kill in firmer commodity complex

USD/CAD bears take back control on sofer US dollar. US inflation weighing late in the week, bulls capitalise in divergence between Canada CPI. USD/CAD has started the Asia day better offered following Wednesday's softer session in the greenback, inflation prints from around the globe and a slightly better risk tone in general. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2625 and between a low of 1.2623 and a high of 1.2630 so far.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Moving in Narrow Ranges

The price of gold showed a modest move to the upside during early trading this week amid falling US Treasury yields. The price of gold rose to the level of $1798 and settled amid limited trading around the level of $1794 as of this writing. The modest increase in gold prices came with a decline in US Treasury yields, after rising significantly in the previous session.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD continues to move sideways above 0.7100 ahead of US inflation data

NZD/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow range on Tuesday. US Dollar Index stays flat above 92.50 during European session. Focus shifts to August CPI data from US. The NZD/USD pair closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged and continues to move sideways during the first half of the day on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.13% at 0.7112.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD gathers traction near 1.1830, US CPI in sight

EUR/USD extends the rebound from Monday’s lows around 1.1770. Final Spanish CPI rose 0.5% MoM, 3.3% YoY in August. US CPI for the month of August will be the salient event on Tuesday. The single currency adds to Monday’s small gains and motivates EUR/USD to re-visit the 1.1830 region on...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy