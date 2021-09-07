CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD slides to session lows, around 1.3820 area amid renewed USD strength

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD met with some fresh supply at higher levels amid renewed USD buying interest. Rallying US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and exerted pressure on the major. Investors now eye a speech by BoE’s Saunders for some meaningful trading opportunities. The GBP/USD pair retreated nearly 35...

FXStreet.com

NZD/USD rebounds from two-week lows, back around 0.7100 mark

NZD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and staged a modest bounce from two-week lows. A modest intraday USD pullback was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the major. COVID-19 woes, expectations for an imminent Fed tapering move might cap any meaningful upside. The NZD/USD pair recovered...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD struggles for direction, stuck in a range below 1.2700 mark

USD/CAD was seen consolidating the overnight bounce from the post-US CPI swing lows. Bullish crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and kept a lid on any meaningful upside. The USD benefitted from rebounding US bond yields and acted as a tailwind for the pair. The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 109.35. Dollar's selloff from Tuesday's high at 110.15 to 109.53 due to the release of soft U.S. inflation data suggests early upmove from 109.12 has ended at 110.44 in Sep and intra-day break below there suggests bearishness is retained for a re-test of aforesaid support, break would extend decline from August's peak at 110.79 marginally, however, support at 108.73 should remain intact and yield rebound later.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains, around 1.3820 region post-UK CPI

GBP/USD staged a modest bounce from weekly lows touched earlier this Wednesday. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI figures remained supportive of the intraday positive move. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the pair. The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3820-25 region...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the ascending waveу at 1.1844 and rebounding from this level, EURUSD is falling towards 1.1780 and may later start a new growth to reach 1.1812. In fact, the pair is expected to consolidate around the latter level. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After finishing the ascending...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slips below $1,800, downside seems limited

Gold edged lower on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to one-week tops. The pullback could be attributed to technical selling near the very important 200-day SMA. Sliding US bond yields, weaker USD, COVID-19 woes should help limit any meaningful slide. Gold faded an early North American...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from tops, still well bid around 1.3820-25 area

GBP/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday and reversed the overnight losses. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI report lifted the GBP amid a broad-based USD weakness. Reports that the UK PM Johnson will reshuffle his cabinet capped the upside, for now. The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD retreats after hitting daily highs above 1.3850

US Dollar mixed across the board, finds support from rebound in US yields. UK: PM Johnson changes members of his Cabinet. GBP/USD holds onto daily gains, remains unable to break 1.3900. The GBP/USD printed a fresh daily high during the American session at 1.3853 and then pulled back toward 1.3820....
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD flirts with session lows, around 1.2670 region post-Canadian CPI

USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid renewed USD weakness. Mixed Canadian CPI report failed to influence or provide any meaningful impetus to the pair. The USD/CAD pair remained depressed below the 1.2700...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Three market themes to support a weak USD – TDS

The US dollar continues to trade in stubbornly tight ranges, reflecting the tug of war between competing narratives. Economists at TD Securities do not expect a near-term break of range trading but think we have likely seen another USD top. Global growth. “The market continues to manage the competing themes...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Modest equity losses generally seen after declines on Wall Street

Asia Market Update: Modest equity losses generally seen after declines on Wall St; Regulatory concerns weigh on HK casino cos.; China Aug data further slows, misses ests; 10-yr yields drop amid US CPI and CN data; NZ GDP and AU jobs data due on Thursday. General trend. - Equity indices...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Channel is broken

The release of the US Consumer Price Index on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT, caused a drop of the value of the USD. The EUR/USD rate surged and broke the upper trend line of the channel down pattern. By the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the pair had started to fluctuate near the 1.1830 mark.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY rebounds modest from monthly lows, steadies below 109.50

USD/JPY remains on track to post losses for second straight day. Recovering US Treasury bond yields helped USD/JPY erase part of its daily losses. Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory. Following Tuesday's decline, the USD/JPY pair stayed under bearish pressure in the first half of the day...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to gains near session tops, around 1.3830-35 area

GBP/USD staged a goodish rebound from a short-term ascending trend-channel support. The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move. A sustained break below the 1.3780 region is needed to negate the constructive outlook. The GBP/USD pair built on its steady intraday positive through the first...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD clings to 1.1800 amid an improved market mood

EUR/USD extends its fall, after fading an earlier spike to the 1.1830’s. Market sentiment improves, the greenback remains weak. ECB's Lane: Current policy instruments are working. The EUR/USD is edging higher during the American session, trading at 1.1810 up a decent 0.07% on the day at the time of writing....
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index looks offered around 92.50 ahead of data

DXY alternates gains with losses around 92.50. The dollar bounces off post-CPI drops near 92.30. Industrial Production, Mortgage Applications next of note in the docket. The greenback starts the Wednesday’s session in the old continent on the backfooting around the 92.50 zone when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The greenback in current market circumstances could hold the benefit of the doubt

US CPI was the main catalyst for trading yesterday. Headline inflation slowed in August marginally from 5.4% to 5.3% y/y, in line with market expectations. Core inflation grew at a slower pace as well: at 4%, down from 4.3% and less than the 4.2% expected. Despite being at very elevated levels, the very fact that the numbers are topping off solidified markets’ belief in the temporary inflation narrative by the Fed. The US yield curve bull flattened with changes varying from -0.6 bps (2y) to -4.7 bps (20y). Inflation expectations were the driver. German yields suffered unfortunate collateral damage, reversing a 2bps advance (in the 10y) to a 1bp loss. The USD in a first reaction got hammered but pared gains later in the session with a deteriorating risk sentiment (WS up to 0.84% down) throwing the greenback a lifeline. EUR/USD finished a bit slower just north of 1.18. The Japanese yen was well bid. USD/JPY closed at 109.69, EUR/JPY aborted an attempt to recoup 130 to close at 129.47. Sterling came under pressure in the risk-off. EUR/GBP rebounded from the 0.851 area after a good but near-consensus UK jobs report to end at 0.855.
BUSINESS

