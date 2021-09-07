CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

AUD/USD a bit weaker after RBA embraces flexibility, but should pass – ING

Cover picture for the articleThe Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to go ahead as planned with tapering its bond purchases from AUD5 B to 4 B/week, seeing the economic setback as only temporary. AUD/USD drops back towards 0.7400 after spiking to 0.7470, in an initial reaction to the RBA policy decision. But the aussie is set to return to its pre-announcement rate over the course of the trading day, according to economists at ING.

