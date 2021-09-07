This Week in History: Sept. 6-10

A young man entered the home of L. N. Burns, on West Ninth Street, while the family was away and stole a watch, a nickel and about a hundred pennies in a bank bag. Mrs. Burns stepped out for only a few moments to go to the grocery, and she asked the neighbor to watch something cooking in the stove in the kitchen. The kitchen door was left open. A short time later the neighbor visited the house and was surprised to find the young man standing in the kitchen. She asked him what he wanted, and he very politely and apologetically took off his cap and said that he had knocked and thought someone had asked him to come in. He said he was looking for another family and acted suspicious. Mrs. Burns returned later and found that her daughter’s room had been ransacked.