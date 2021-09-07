CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

This Week in History: Sept. 6-10

By Leslie McCarty For the Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 9 days ago

A young man entered the home of L. N. Burns, on West Ninth Street, while the family was away and stole a watch, a nickel and about a hundred pennies in a bank bag. Mrs. Burns stepped out for only a few moments to go to the grocery, and she asked the neighbor to watch something cooking in the stove in the kitchen. The kitchen door was left open. A short time later the neighbor visited the house and was surprised to find the young man standing in the kitchen. She asked him what he wanted, and he very politely and apologetically took off his cap and said that he had knocked and thought someone had asked him to come in. He said he was looking for another family and acted suspicious. Mrs. Burns returned later and found that her daughter’s room had been ransacked.

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourgv.com

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Week of Sept. 6

A decade ago on Sept. 11, Americans watched in horror as extremists attacked the United States, crashing planes into the twin towers, the Pentagon and in a field in Pennsylvania. The day after, local recording artist Adam Bryant Spencer wrote a tribute for Sept. 11 in honor of those who died. He plans to perform this tribute Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the special 9/11 observance to be held in Constitution Square in South Boston. The local artist said he received permission from Solid Rock Records and the Norman family to change the lyrics of Larry Norman’s classic song “I Wish We’d All Been Ready,” (written in 1969) as a tribute to 9/11.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Gary and Virginia Braswell

Gary and Virginia Braswell of Owensboro are celebrating their 60th anniversary with a family gathering. The couple were married Sept. 16, 1961, at Peachtree Christian Church in Atlanta. Virginia is the executive director for Owensboro/Daviess County Habitat for Humanity, and Gary is the retired chairman/CEO and president of MPD Inc.
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Hayden Farms to host Fall Farm Market

Whitesville’s family operated Hayden Farms is gearing up for the third annual installment of its Fall Farm Market later this month. While Hayden Farms has been in operation since 1983, the idea of a farmers market to celebrate the fall season and highlight local crafters is relatively new. “This will...
WHITESVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

County agencies pulling together for ROMP

With Daviess County’s Yellow Creek Park set to welcome visitors from across the nation during the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum’s ROMP Festival this week, Parks Director Ross Leigh said it is a united effort by the county that works to ensure a great park experience for everyone. “It...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Tim Scheirer

Progressive Sports Therapy is growing, and we are happy to welcome Tim Scheirer, DPT to our Home Health and Outpatient in the Home team. Scheirer graduated from the University of Evansville with a doctorate in physical therapy in 2015. Since graduating, he has worked in outpatient and home health settings and has completed an orthopedic residency program to become a board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Campers arrive early for ROMP

Todd Schmitt and Don Wood Jr. drove 13.5 hours from their home in New Jersey to Owensboro for the 18th annual ROMP Fest at Yellow Creek Park this week. They pulled into the staging area in Reid’s Orchard at 9 a.m. Tuesday — 25 hours before the park opens for campers to set up.
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Educators remember 9/11, continue to teach its impact

Americans first learned of the events of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in a variety of places from their homes to work or a car radio. But for many of the nation’s youngest citizens, the events that unfolded that day happened when they were in the classroom and teachers were faced with the task of answering questions while trying to comprehend those events in real-time with their students.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Owensboro High School#Venezuelan#The Rotary Club
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Audubon Society, Brescia partner for Greenbelt bird banners

Those enjoying a bicycle ride or walk along the greenbelt in Owensboro will be able to enjoy new bird-themed banners along the route. The banners are the result of a partnership between the Daviess County Chapter of the Audubon Society and Brescia University’s Art in Service to the Community program which is administered David Stratton, Audubon Society co-president, that originated in 2010.
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

No more surprises

In June of 2001, Paul Wolfowitz, then U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense, gave the commencement address to the cadets at West Point. The speech is eerie, full of what in retrospect seems like foreshadowing. It is a speech about the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. While the speech Wolfowitz gave...
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Freedom Walk honors 9/11 victims, first responders

Event organizer Pam Smith-Wright was hoping Saturday’s Freedom Walk, which honors the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States, would be the biggest in the annual event’s 19-year history — she was not disappointed. Local residents were joined by members of ROTC programs from area...
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

OH collaborating for advanced heart care

Owensboro Health is collaborating with Cincinnati Children’s and Kentucky Children’s Hospital to bring advanced congenital heart care to town as part of its Joint Heart Program. And the Owensboro Health/University of Louisville Family Medicine Residency program has accepted six members for its second class, studying, training and caring for patients...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

McLean remains among COVID-19 Red Zone counties

As of Monday, Sept. 13, McLean County has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated from Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 1,244 total cases in the county, with 31 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. The Kentucky Department for...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

ROMP offering COVID Rapid Testing

Bluegrass fans who haven’t been vaccinated or tested for the coronavirus have another chance to get tested if they want to attend ROMP Fest at Yellow Creek Park from Wednesday, Sept. 15, through Saturday. Last month, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum announced that anyone attending this year’s...
OWENSBORO, KY
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 6

Sept. 6, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline from Jonesboro, reported to readers, “Weldon Devault, the democratic nominee for the legislature from this county, attended the big Bob Taylor speaking here last Monday. Mr. Devault is a young man and still makes his home with his father, Valentine Devault, out on Watauga river (sic), where Mr. Beane built the first house in what is now Tennessee, back in 1709, and some of the logs taken from the old Beane cabin were used in building Mr. Devaults’ smokehouse, which is still standing. Down the river a few miles from the Devault place, at the confluence of the Holston and Watauga rivers (sic), is where old Fort George stood, back in the early settlement of the country. Up the Watauga some miles at Sycamore shoals (sic) was another fort called Fort Lee.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 10

Sept. 10, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet informed readers, “It is reported that there is likely to be an epidemic of diphtheria in the city. There have been eleven deaths from that disease on the Watauga river (sic), and there is said to be three cases at James L. Clark’s, just below the furnace. One child died Tuesday. A child of Jeff Scott it is believed has the dreaded disease.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy