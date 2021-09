In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable now faces further consolidation within the 1.3730-1.3885 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Our view for GBP to ‘trade sideways within a 1.3800/1.3860 range’ was incorrect. GBP surged to a high of 1.3913 during NY session but the advance was short-lived as it plummeted back down to 1.3804. The sharp and rapid decline from the overnight high has room to extend lower but a clear break of the support at 1.3760 is unlikely (minor support is at 1.3780). Resistance is at 1.3830 followed by 1.3860. The 1.3913 high is not expected to come into the picture.”

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO