'I will face this match with a smile': Brazilian football hero Pele announces surgery to remove tumor

By By Mitchell McCluskey, Marcia Reverdosa, CNN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian football hero Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his right colon last Saturday, he announced on social media on Monday. The news of the surgery follows Pele's denial of reports that he had fainted last week, when he said that he was in good health and receiving routine examinations.

