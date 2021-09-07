CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar gains as U.S. yields rise before ECB meeting

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Tuesday, moving further off a near-one-month low hit last week, as rising U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to cut short dollar positions against the euro before a European Central Bank meeting this week. Cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, also dropped sharply in volatile trading...

