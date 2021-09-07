CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/NZD: Divergence between RBNZ and RBA to drive the pair close to parity – ING

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to economists at ING, the AUD/NZD pair is set to reach parity given the kiwi has not fully priced in the prospects of tightening from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the divergence with respect to the Reserve Bank of Australia. RBNZ delayed tightening is yet to show...

