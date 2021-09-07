CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 5

TV Fanatic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNisha chats with her parents online while prepping dinner and reviewing for her bar exam. Her mom tells her she found a husband for her. Nisha and her boyfriend discuss her desire for an arranged Indian marriage. Josh pulls out a ring and proposes. After dropping off Nisha, Javier asks...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Ratings: Fantasy Island and Ultimate Surfer Eye Lows, AGT Leads Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fantasy Island this Tuesday drew 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, marking its lowest numbers in four outings. Opening Fox’s night, LEGO Masters (1.4 mil/0.4) dipped to match its demo low. NBC’s America’s Got Talent (7 mil/0.7) dipped in the demo week-to-week yet still topped Tuesday in that measure, while easily delivering the night’s biggest audience. College Bowl (2.5 mil/0.3) hit a demo low. Elsewhere: THE CW | Stargirl (680K/0.1, read recap) and Supergirl (570K/0.1) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.6 mil/0.6) slipped to season lows, while The Ultimate Surfer (1.2 mil/0.2) posted its lowest numbers in four outings. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 14

On Riverdale Season 5 Episode 14, the drama mounted when she rounded up the guys to tell them about an issue with her home. Meanwhile, Betty and Alice confronted a trucker who may have been involved in Polly's disappearance. However, they found themselves in more danger than before. Elsewhere, Archie...
TV SERIES
asapland.com

‘Euphoria’ Season 1 Finale Episode Is on Air

Recently, Latest and Season’s Last Episode is streaming on the partner streaming media. The episode is released with the name of ‘And Salt The Earth Behind You.’ This is the HBO Official Series, Which streaming partner is HBO itself. If we are going to focus on the episode flow, then...
TV SERIES
centralrecorder.com

Fantasy Island Where You Have Seen The Cast Of Before?

Episode 6 of the new “Fantasy Island,” which is titled “The Big Five-Oh,” follows a single-track storyline, though its plot carries slightly less freight than its guest stars. The premise — about three longtime friends who travel to the island to celebrate their 50th birthdays — is enlivened by the presence of Josie Bissett, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga as the trio, which makes the episode as close to a “Melrose Place” reunion as possible.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Island#Dance#Indian#Jeep#Savin Nisha#The Air Force
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Fantasy Island, Bachelor in Paradise Slide to Lows

It was a down night for the broadcast networks. Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 4 managed 1.5 million viewers and a 0.2 rating -- a new series low. The series might not be long for this world, and if the scheduling of the final episodes is any indication, FOX is likely burning it off at this stage.
TV SERIES
fox10phoenix.com

‘Melrose Place’ stars reunite on ‘Fantasy Island’: ‘So much fun’

LOS ANGELES - We’re heading from Melrose Place to Fantasy Island in a star-studded reunion. Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Daphne Zuniga — all known for starring in the iconic ‘90s show "Melrose Place" — will guest-star in an all-new episode of "Fantasy Island." "Melrose was on FOX, and we’re...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Amazing Locations Where the New Fantasy Island is Filmed

A lot has changed since the original Fantasy Island debuted in 1977. Producers knew they had a pretty big task at hand when it came to putting together a reboot in 2021. The casting and storylines had to be just right and finding the perfect filming location was a must. After all, with a name like Fantasy Island, it’s important that the show’s aesthetics be able to match the image that comes to mind when you hear the title. As a result, producers worked hard to secure the perfect place to film the show, and most people would probably agree that they couldn’t have done a better job. Continue reading to learn more about where Fantasy Island is filmed.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
TV Fanatic

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 9 Review: White Wedding

Well, the oddities continued with SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 9. Susan's powers are all-encompassing now, and she's using them freely. The story of hiding her powers and being embarrassed or afraid to use them once she had her way with the mean boy is also chucked out the window. Priya...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 Review: Rendition

If you wanted to learn more about The Reapers, then The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 was the hour you were looking for. Unfortunately, the hour featured the best and worst of this long-running post-apocalyptic drama. We'll start with Leah. If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

American Rust Season 1 Episode 1 Review: The Mill

Chief Del Harris makes a decision on American Rust Season 1 Episode 1 that might be the end of him. That's a large assumption, but as a man struggling with PTSD after spending time in the military, Del was already hanging on by a thread. So many factors are at...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 Review: Relentless

And no, I'm not solely talking about how hot he is either, though he is scrumptious. He's been such an unexpected surprise this season. Admittedly, the turnabout of his character is still enough to give a person whiplash. Nevertheless, his antics by the end of Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 were nothing if not entertaining.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 5 Online

Watch American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 5 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the American Horror Story S10E5 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include FX. Episode Details. On American Horror Story Season 10 Episode 5, Harry continues to struggle to keep Alma...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Free Your Mind

When everyone works together, good things can happen for our resident humans and aliens. Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8 was all about freeing Maria from Jones, which meant a trip back in time to Caulfield, and a host of sad and terrifying memories. Maria had to step into...
ROSWELL, NM
TV Fanatic

Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Twist

On Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 5, we are finally out of the Arconia and on the road!. Charles and Oliver spy Mabel with tie-dye guy and decide to tail her in Oliver's unfortunate clunker, Aphrodite. There's plenty to unpack, so let's dive -- or drive --...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Kin Season 1 Episode 2 Exclusive Sneak Peek: Do It For Family

Are you already firmly invested in the Kinsella family?. We have an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode. Premiering Thursday on AMC+, Kin Season 1 Episode 2 finds the family reeling in the wake of Jamie's death. Grief is an overwhelming emotion, and when you're in the drug trade like...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy