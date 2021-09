our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) The CW is continuing to keep "The Vampire Diaries" universe alive. "Legacies," a show set in that very universe, has aired three seasons to date and still has more up its sleeve. Season 4 of the fantasy series is set to debut on the network this fall. And for those looking to get in on the action, we're here to give you all of the relevant details on the matter.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO