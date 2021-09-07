CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 4

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles finds an old Valentine's card from the mysterious Lucy. A life-sized Bugs Bunny and Porky Pig hang out in his apartment. Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) records narration for a new episode of her podcast. Oliver's son Will, a veterinarian, comes over to Oliver's apartment to help with Winnie. Charles...

Elite Daily

12 Theories About Who Killed Tim Kono On Only Murders In The Building

The joy of murder podcasts is the whodunit of it all. It’s a puzzle for the listener to solve, a gripping story of a life cut short and the drama of figuring out why. For bored New Yorkers trapped inside their apartments, tales like the one told on the fictional podcast All Is Not Okay In Oklahoma offer the exotic escape of the faraway lands of Middle America while letting them feel clever by figuring out the killer before the reveal. But when an actual murder goes down inside their own complex, every neighbor starts looking like a suspect on Only Murders In The Building. So, who killed Tim Kono? Let’s talk theories.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Collider

‘Love Life’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Shifts the Story to William Jackson Harper

HBO Max has released the much-anticipated teaser trailer for Season 2 of its original romance series, Love Life, which is set to release on the streamer with a three-episode debut on October 28th. The season will consist of ten episodes and continue on November 4th with an additional three episodes, finishing with the remaining four episodes on November 11th.
TV SERIES
NPR

< In 'Only Murders In The Building', Nosy Neighbors Start A Podcast

In 'Only Murders In The Building', Nosy Neighbors Start A Podcast. Hulu's fun mystery comedy series "Only Murders In The Building" stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as a trio of true crime podcast fans who live in the same ritzy building on New York's Upper West Side.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

What will the group do about the new podcast on Only Murders in the Building?

Only Murders in the Building has added another layer of trouble for our crime-solving, podcast-making group. What will they do about the new podcast?. There’s a new podcast in the making. “Only Murderers in the Building” was promoted at the end of the most recent episode of our favorite crime dramedy. Our favorite group of crime solvers made a huge mistake in trusting a fellow podcaster.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Let's Discuss This Mystery Character On Only Murders In The Building

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel’s podcast, Only Murders In the Building, (as well as the Hulu show that’s telling the story) centers on the premise that the murderer of Tim Kono is someone who lives in their building. It’s a grand theory, but there’s one problem with it: One of their prime suspects might not be a resident. On the night of the murder, there was a mystery man in a tie-dye hoodie who Charles saw going up the stairs of the building while everyone else was leaving. So, who is Tie-Dye Guy in Only Murders In The Building? Could he be a resident in disguise? Or is he an outside force? The answer may be the difference between life and death for at least one character.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

The Surprising Connection Between Only Murders in the Building's Costumes and Timothée Chalamet

The "collaboration between cast and costume designer is where the magic happens," costume designer Dana Covarrubias told POPSUGAR of her work, outfitting Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in Hulu's new murder-mystery comedy, Only Murders in the Building. "There's always a moment in the fitting where you get to see how your costumes are helping to transform the actor into the character they're becoming." That's the part we see play out onscreen as we watch Selena as Mabel Mora, Steve Martin as Charles Haden-Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, swathed in the looks carefully crafted by Dana — and rooted in the script. How she set about dressing Selena as Mabel was guided by the cues there, she told us, "My first influence is always the script. Mabel, Selena's character, is scripted as a tough, no-nonsense single-woman living in NYC, but that's kind of all you know about her." Still that leaves plenty of room to play with the characters' looks and to build each of their respective identities with visual cues. "I thought about how I might be able to reflect that mystery element in each of the main character's looks. What are these characters hiding or trying to project and how are they using their clothing to do this? Charles (Steve Martin) uses clothing as a comfort, Oliver (Martin Short) uses clothing as a performance, and Mabel, Selena's character, uses her clothing as armor."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rocky Mountain Collegian

‘Only Murders in the Building’ delivers drama through true crime

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short star in Hulu’s new whodunnit series, “Only Murders in the Building,” which follows three true-crime-obsessed neighbors on their own murder investigation. No matter what streaming site you use, you will see new shows, documentaries and movies — fiction and nonfiction — that center...
TV SERIES

