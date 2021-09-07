Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 4

The "collaboration between cast and costume designer is where the magic happens," costume designer Dana Covarrubias told POPSUGAR of her work, outfitting Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in Hulu's new murder-mystery comedy, Only Murders in the Building. "There's always a moment in the fitting where you get to see how your costumes are helping to transform the actor into the character they're becoming." That's the part we see play out onscreen as we watch Selena as Mabel Mora, Steve Martin as Charles Haden-Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, swathed in the looks carefully crafted by Dana — and rooted in the script. How she set about dressing Selena as Mabel was guided by the cues there, she told us, "My first influence is always the script. Mabel, Selena's character, is scripted as a tough, no-nonsense single-woman living in NYC, but that's kind of all you know about her." Still that leaves plenty of room to play with the characters' looks and to build each of their respective identities with visual cues. "I thought about how I might be able to reflect that mystery element in each of the main character's looks. What are these characters hiding or trying to project and how are they using their clothing to do this? Charles (Steve Martin) uses clothing as a comfort, Oliver (Martin Short) uses clothing as a performance, and Mabel, Selena's character, uses her clothing as armor."

