Stargirl Season 2 Episode 5

Cindy Wants to Hurt Courtney and the JSA in Stargirl Episode 2.06 Promo. It appears that a major clash is about to go down in the upcoming sixth episode of Stargirl season 2. In the freshly released promo by The CW, Cindy is talking on the phone with Courtney, and she’s threatening her and her friends. The sophomore season has seen the daughter of Dragon King forming her own squad, the Injustice Unlimited. So far, she has enrolled a few fellow sons and daughters of the Injustice Society of America members. Isaac Bowin, the son of The Fiddler, and Artemis Crock, the daughter of Sportsmaster and Tigress, have joined forces with Shiv to stop their peer members of the Justice Society of America once and for all. Cindy has taken a vow to make Courtney pay after what she did to her father in season one, and it seems that she’s more committed than ever to making it happen.

