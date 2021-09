BOONE — After six years, the Watauga Pioneers football team's 25-game home winning streak was snapped when they lost 34-23 against Mitchell. Coming off of a 47-0 loss to Maiden a week earlier, the Pioneers (1-2) entered the Friday, Sept. 3, matchup with Mitchell looking to get back on track while moving through their non-conference schedule. However, Mitchell (2-1) also had something to prove as they were coming off of a loss and had set their eyes on a winning record.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO