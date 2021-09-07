CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Minnesota/Wisconsin Urging Drivers Use Caution With Busses, School Zones

By Chris Allen
B105
B105
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here we are back in school and there are things to remember to keep kids safe. The Minnesota Department of Transportation posts rules so that motorists are driving safely around schools and school buses. I would think the stop sign at the cross walk or on the bus would be enough to make people stop, but it seems not. Learn the rules!! It could mean the difference between waiting a couple of minutes or tragedy.

b105country.com

Comments / 0

Related
Echo Press

Ask a Trooper: When do school bus drivers use the strobe light?

Answer: Correct, there is no longer a requirement that a bus driver must use the strobe light for any atmospheric or terrain issues. They can run them whenever they want on a school bus. Perhaps the bus company or the school has its own policy on strobe light use. Here...
TRAFFIC
discoverestevan.com

Early Report Card for Drivers around School Zones, Buses

Motorists in school zones around Estevan have been driving safely since classes began Wednesday. But Estevan Police Service Sgt. Kevin Reed said it's early yet. "We haven't had any complaints yet. It's early in the school year, but it's common that we do receive complaints. "There are cameras on the...
TRAFFIC
discoverestevan.com

SGI Reminding Drivers, Students of School Zone Safety

Drivers might have noticed.... school zones are busy again this week, and with this, SGI is asking drivers to "pass" through school zones, and to not "fail" to slow down. Punmaster and Media Relations Manager with SGI, Tyler McMurchy said it's an open book test, of course. "It's not a...
TRAFFIC
wiscassetnewspaper.com

School zone

Even before school starts next week, I have found myself slowing down to 15 mph in school zones. No matter how old we get, September always feels like school, because that’s what it was for our early years and, for those who became parents, it happened all over again. So...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
alachuacounty.us

Motorist Safety Near Stopped School Busses

Alachua County Public Works is reminding drivers about school bus safety and that as of January 1, 2021, the penalties for failure to stop for a school bus have doubled. The penalty for failure to stop for a school bus went from a minimum of $100 to $200, and if a second offense is committed in five years, the person’s license will be suspended for up to one year. The penalty for passing a school bus on the side that children enter and exit when the school bus displays a stop signal went from a minimum of $200 to $400, and if a second offense is committed in five years, the person’s license can be suspended up to two years.
ALACHUA, FL
INFORUM

Minnesota districts struggle to find bus drivers as school year starts

ST. PAUL -- Bus driver shortages are adding more uncertainty and stress for students and families as they start another pandemic-disrupted school year. In Minneapolis, the district is telling parents it will pay them to drive their kids to school because there aren’t enough drivers to cover all the routes.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Busses#Cafeteria#Cbs#Mn
manchesterinklink.com

Schools, police urge extra caution with students returning

MANCHESTER – With the 2021-22 school year now under way, Manchester School District and the Manchester Police Department on Thursday urged that families, students and drivers exercise caution and patience around schools. “With schools back open, it is imperative that everyone slows down and takes extra caution to ensure the...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

National Guard Begins Training To Drive School Vans Amid Bus Driver Shortage

BOSTON (CBS) — Ninety members of the Massachusetts National Guard begin training on Tuesday to help drive students to school amid a bus driver shortage. They will be placed in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn. The Guards members won’t drive school buses, instead, they will drive 7D school vans, which require a 7D certification. They will all need to undergo training. “Obviously the goal here is to try to make sure if we have vehicles, we put people in them who are qualified to drive them and do what we can to make sure kids can get to school because obviously, the driver shortage is creating some real issues,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. (WBZ-TV graphic) Up to 250 Guardsmen and women will be available. The city of Boston was also offered the assistance but has turned it down at this time. Baker said on Monday that the cost will be covered by the federal government since the bus driver shortage is COVID-19 related.
BOSTON, MA
KIFI Local News 8

Thursday is Idaho School Zone Safety Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little has proclaimed Thursday, September 16 to be Idaho School Zone Safety Day, a reminder to the driving public to watch for kids on their way to and from school. The post Thursday is Idaho School Zone Safety Day appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Daily Leader

MDOT: Use caution on I-55

Motorists on I-55 in Lincoln County are urged to be cautious when traveling. The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued a caution of “interstate congestion” on Tuesday, saying the problem was expected to continue until further notice on both directions of the interstate between McComb and Brookhaven. “Drivers are advised to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
thefreepress.ca

B.C. drivers reminded school zones back in effect, police are watching

As youth across the province return to school in cars, by bike, and on foot, officials are warning the province’s drivers to be mindful of 30 km/h school zones this week. Watch for police officers and Speed Watch volunteers at schools throughout September reminding drivers that school zones are back in effect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBKO

Officials urge caution on waterways this Labor Day weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With recent heavy rainfall and an increase in kayakers taking to smaller waterways, Barren County Emergency Management is urging people to use caution this Labor Day weekend. Officials says accidents on the water are becoming more and more common. They also say if there is...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
CBS Chicago

CPS Parents, Students Rally Over Complaints About School Bus Service, COVID-19 Contact Tracing, And Other ‘System Failures’

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of Chicago Public Schools parents and students rallied in Logan Square Monday, saying they are fed up with what they call “multiple” system failures at CPS. A few of their concerns include buses not picking up special education students, staff shortages, and COVID-19 contact tracing being a week behind. Advocates on Monday told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra they want a choice between in-person and remote learning for children in school who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In response, CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton released this statement: “The district’s contract tracing operation is working around the clock to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Palmdale School Buses Vandalized Over Weekend

PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Several school buses were vandalized in Palmdale over the weekend. The Palmdale School District confirmed early Monday that its Transportation Department Bus Fleet was hit by vandals. Several buses were deemed unusable and had to be taken out of circulation, creating delays along multiple bus routes. “If your child rides a school bus to school, please make sure to make arrangements, as there will be delays. We are sorry for the inconvenience,” PSD Director of Transportation Francisco Padilla wrote in a message to parents. The district was working to determine exactly how many buses were vandalized. The nature and circumstances of the vandalism was also not confirmed. There was no immediate suspect information.
PALMDALE, CA
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy