The Hillsboro girls golf team picked up a victory over Vandalia on Friday, Sept. 3, at the Hillsboro Country Club as they finished third in a quad match at their home course. The Toppers shot a 228 as a team and were closer to second, Taylorville with a 211, than fourth, Vandalia with a 264. Auburn would take the top spot, shooting a 195 behind medalist Shelby Seiler’s 42.