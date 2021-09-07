'Messi could not have stayed even with Griezmann's exit' - Barcelona president Laporta reflects on 'sad' departure

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat with Nick Batlle. We talk about the Barcelona transfer window as it completes with some strange business. Then we move into Antoine Griezmann’s legacy as a Barcelona player and how he improves Atletico. Finally, we discuss Ronald Koeman and what he has to do to stick it out as Barca’s manager into its uncertain future.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO