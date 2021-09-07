CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Messi could not have stayed even with Griezmann's exit' - Barcelona president Laporta reflects on 'sad' departure

By Chris Burton
goal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liga giants bid farewell to a club legend over the summer, with it "strange" to see the iconic Argentine turning out for PSG. Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Lionel Messi could not have been retained even if Antoine Griezmann's return to Atletico Madrid had been pushed through sooner, with those at Camp Nou still coming to terms with the "sad" events of a hectic summer.

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

