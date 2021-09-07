CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Blue Delta Jeans Postgame Show: Ole Miss demolishes Louisville in season opener

By Ben Garrett
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of the Blue Delta Jeans Postgame Show, Ben Garrett and Bradley Sowell break down Ole Miss' convincing 43-24 win over Louisville in its season opener, including key plays, Lane Kiffin's postgame comments, who won the week, offensive and defensive MVPs and all your questions answered. Visit BlueDeltaJeans.com and use our promo code, TOC, for $50 off your first purchase. Your search for the perfect pair of jeans is over. Blue Delta Jeans, the title sponsor of the Talk of Champions postgame show.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

List of possible USC head coach targets to replace Clay Helton

USC has finally fired Clay Helton in a move that many Trojans fans felt was long overdue. USC had not performed at the level they expect to be at in college football. They had become just an above-average team and nothing close to the national powerhouse they expect to be. Their decision to fire Helton after just two games indicates they never should have had him coaching to start this season anyway.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Sowell
Person
Lane Kiffin
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clay Helton buyout: How much USC will pay its former head coach

Clay Helton’s firing on Monday ended the 49-year-old’s decade-plus association with USC’s football team. Initially brought on board by Lane Kiffin in 2010 as the Trojans’ quarterbacks coach, Helton served as interim head coach on 2 occasions: in 2013 and 2o15, eventually being named the permanent head coach in the latter stages of the 2015 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Blue Delta Jeans#Ole Miss#Bluedeltajeans Com#Toc
AllTrojans

USC QB Commit Devon Brown Speaks on Clay Helton Firing

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the change in leadership which ends Helton’s tenure as USC’s head football coach. "As I committed to upon my arrival at USC, during the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," said Bohn, in a statement. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Globe

USC dismisses head football coach Clay Helton

Southern California fired football coach Clay Helton on Monday, two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford that dropped the Trojans (1-1, 0-1 Pac-12) out of the AP Top 25. Donte Williams, the Trojans’ cornerbacks coach and associate head coach, is taking over as head coach for USC’s Pac-12 contest at Washington State this weekend. Williams, a Los Angeles-area native and the first Black head coach in USC football history, joined the program in 2020 and has played a major role in USC’s significant recruiting advancements over the past two cycles. Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime college football powerhouse. The Trojans won the Rose Bowl after the 2016 season and the Pac-12 title in 2017 while Sam Darnold was their quarterback, but Helton’s teams otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations around a program with 11 national championships. Helton was 19-14 since the 2017 season, and he repeatedly avoided vocal calls for his dismissal from fans and boosters during that stretch. Bohn replaced Lynn Swann as USC’s athletic director in November 2019, and the school’s aspirations for national title contention ramped up again with major additions to all areas of the football program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Kelvin Benjamin, D.J. Fluker reportedly suspended by NFL

Free agent tight end Kelvin Benjamin and free agent guard D.J. Fluker have both received suspensions from the NFL, according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Benjamin has been suspended for the first two weeks of the NFL season, while Fluker has been suspended for the first six weeks of the season, according to Yates. The report did not indicate what the suspensions stemmed from.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Announce Injury News For RB Josh Jacobs

Despite being under the weather on Monday night, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs suited up for his team and turned in a gutsy performance against the Baltimore Ravens. Jacobs, who was downgraded to questionable just a day before kickoff, had 10 carries for 34 rushing yards and two...
NFL
chatsports.com

Last-minute pizza-related Ole Miss vs. Louisville breakdown

As we close in on 72 hours until kick-off on Monday night in Atlanta, it’s never too late to absorb a few more details about the Louisville Cardinals. And if we can do that while running out the clock on the Friday of a three-day weekend, even better! Never let it be said I did not serve the public.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

LIVE THREAD | Ole Miss v. Louisville from Atlanta

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy