CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold and silver head into the European open marginally lower

By Rajan Dhall
kitco.com
 8 days ago

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have both moved marginally lower heading into the European cash open. Gold looks like it is rejecting the top of the consolidation area on the daily chart near £1833/oz and silver has stalled just ahead of $25/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is -0.87% lower but spot WTI bucked the trend to jump 0.73% higher.

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Commerzbank is looking for some mild upside in gold

(Kitco News) - Commerzbank is looking for some small potential upside movement in gold. In its latest technical report, Karen Jones FSTA notes "Gold has tested and held a number of times over the 1779/74 support (38.2% retracement and the lows from the end of August). While above 1750, the 29th June low it will remain neutral to positive."
MARKETS
kitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bulls stabilize market at mid-week - Sep. 15

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are higher agaain in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Bulls are now making a bit of progress and have stabilized prices. A bearish pennant pattern has formed on the daily bar chart, but more price gains this week would negate the pattern and give the bulls more momentum. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Mild price pressure on gold, silver at mid-week

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly weaker in subdued early U.S. trading Wednesday. The two precious metals markets are languishing at mid-week, with the bulls needing a fresh fundamental spark to ignite their enthusiasm. October gold futures were last down $1.30 at $1,803.70. December Comex silver was last down $0.065 at $23.82 an ounce.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Silver#Gdp#Kitco News#Wti#Asx#Shanghai Composite Lrb#Fx#Nzd Usd#Rba#Chinese#Exp#Halifax#Y Y#Eu#German#Boe
kitco.com

German yields touch two-month high, Italian yields fall as focus on issuance

(Adds auction details, updates prices) Sept 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark German 10-year yields rose to a two-month high on Tuesday and Italy's risk premium fell to the lowest in a month as investors focused on debt issuance. The European Union was due to raise 9 billion euros ($10.6 billion) from...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Dollar holds below 2-1/2 week high as inflation data eyed

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar settled below a 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session, as investors braced for inflation data that might offer clues on the timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve at a meeting next week. Before the Fed's review on Sept. 21-22, investors are...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Surging European gas prices to drive down pre-winter demand: Kemp

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - European gas prices are surging on tight inventories heading into winter, incentivising power producers to switch back to coal and industrial users to consider temporary plant closures. European benchmark futures for delivery in January 2022, when heating demand is expected to peak, have hit a...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Sterling hits fresh 5-week highs after UK jobs data, U.S. inflation

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a new 5-week high against the dollar and a 3-week high to the euro on Tuesday, supported by labour market data that showed the total number of payrolled employees in Britain has climbed to pre-pandemic levels. The dollar dipped after data showed underlying...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
Germany
kitco.com

Global nickel production to grow 20% by 2026 - report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. GlobalData said that nickel output from Indonesia, the Philippines and Brazil will be significant contributors to the overall...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Investors turn bearish on global economy though positioning upbeat - BofA survey

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Barely a tenth of respondents in a monthly fund manager survey expect a stronger global economy in the coming months, marking the lowest proportion since last April's initial COVID-19 panic, Bank of America's (BofA's) September edition of the survey showed. Economic growth expectations are now...
MARKETS
kitco.com

German yields dip after lower-than-expected U.S. CPI

(Recasts, updates with change in market direction) Sept 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark German 10-year yields fell from two-month highs on Tuesday after U.S. inflation cooled off more than expected, while Italy's risk premium fell to a one-month low after a well-received debt auction. The data showed the rise in U.S....
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold, Silver, WTI Crude Forecast

Gold Spot shorts at key resistance at 1798/1802 worked again on Monday as we reversed from 1798 to hit targets of 1794 and 1788 for up to 10 points profit on the day. Silver Spot broke strong support at 2400/2380 so this is now resistance. WTI crude October up one...
INDUSTRY
Daily Herald

Asian stocks higher as investors await US inflation data

BEIJING -- Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced, while Hong Kong retreated. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed higher, snapping a five-day losing streak. Investors were watching for...
WORLD
kitco.com

Gold sees price gains following tame U.S. inflation data

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher and trading near their daily highs in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following a U.S. inflation report that came in cooler than expected and in turn sparked a sell off in the U.S. dollar index. Gold prices had slipped to a three-week low overnight. October gold futures were last up $4.40 at $1,796.70. December Comex silver was last up $0.044 at $23.845 an ounce.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold gains on technical buying, weaker greenback

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, with silver prices slightly up. The...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold and silver market update, the hunts, and other questions

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM's Jeff Christian discusses CPM's shorter term outlook for gold and silver, before responding to some investor questions and comments. He discusses the critical differences between the Hunt brothers' investing in silver in the 1970s and the efforts to publicly collude to squeeze the silver market this year. He also explains why both investors and people foolish enough to think they can 'queeze' the silver market should more efficiently buy from reputable dealers rather than taking delivery through futures contracts. Finally, he discusses hedging and the operations of futures markets.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold sees price declines amid quieter marketplace

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, as risk aversion has receded a bit early this week amid a calm trading environment at present. The safe-haven metals bulls need a fundamental spark to jumpstart price rallies. October gold futures were last down $9.70 at $1,782.60. December Comex silver was last down $0.321 at $23.475 an ounce.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Gold, Silver, and Copper Could Be Vessels for Green Energy

Quantum chemists believe that gold, silver, and copper could be promising candidates for hydrogen storage. This has huge implications for green energy, as hydrogen is incredibly volatile and challenging to store at ambient temperatures. Dr. Cristina Trujillo, a research fellow at Trinity College Dublin’s School of Chemistry, said in an interview with phys.org, “Among the greatest challenges facing humanity is the growing need to stop global warming… For decades now many research groups across the world have put their efforts into this issue. One of the most studied alternatives has been hydrogen as a clean and CO2-free energy source, but it presents multiple problems due to its reactivity, and low density and stability. Our contribution here—made via quantum chemistry techniques—has been to show that gold, silver and copper hydride complexes are very likely to effectively retain hydrogen in a stable manner. We hope that this work will have multiple applications in time to come.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Miners drag Australia shares lower as iron ore prices lag

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto due to softer iron prices, though gains in gold stocks limited the fall. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.47% at 7,402.2 points, as of 0037 GMT. The benchmark...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy