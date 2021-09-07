USC Marshall School of Business achieves gender parity with incoming class

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWomen are taking over business schools from coast to coast. The University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business announced Tuesday that its undergraduate business administration degree program has—for the first time—reached gender parity in its first-year class. In late July, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania became the first M7 school to welcome an MBA class composed of more women than men.

