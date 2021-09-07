CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Chia Coin Miners Have Begun Selling Off Their HDDs and SSDs, But Have Been Listing Them as New?!

wccftech.com
 9 days ago

Chia Coin Miners have started to mine other chips as the Chia Coin value has dropped significantly!

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
bit-tech.net

Chia miners selling off storage devices due to XCH bear market

The Chia coin (XCH) cryptocurrency was pretty big news when it launched in May. The reasons for it grabbing tech headlines were multiple. For one, it claimed to be "easier to use, more efficient, and secure," and was based on Proof of Space (PoS) mining – said to be much greener than Proof of Work (PoW) which was popularised by the energy thirsty likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, Chia quickly found a notoriety of its own as it inspired some big price rises on storage devices, and it was found that the initial activity of 'plotting' your PoS hardware could cause significant wear to SSDs. Moreover, the plotting for PoS, also consumes lots of computational energy. YouTuber der8auer tried Chia mining for a week before making a very interesting video on, what was at the time, the new craze.
STOCKS
TechSpot

Chia miners are trying to sell potentially degraded plotting drives

Bottom line: Chia mining can lessen the lifespan of solid-state drives (SSDs) by writing more than 300GB in temporary data per plot. Buyers looking for deals on used hardware should be careful and ask the right questions when purchasing these used Chia plotting drives; otherwise, they could end up paying for a heavily used item with a severely reduced lifespan.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Www#Hdds#Ssds
wccftech.com

Lucid Group Comeback Makes Short Sellers Lose Millions Of Dollars

Newark, California-based electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group, Inc's battle against investors who have bet against its share price on the stock market continues to fluctuate. Lucid's share price took a sharp downward turn last month when factors including the expiration of a share selling lockup period expired. This resulted in the short-sellers significantly extending their gains despite having taken losses earlier on. Now, after an upward rally that kicked off this month, the company's short-sellers have lost some of these gains by the close of trading on Monday, reveals fresh data.
NEWARK, CA
wccftech.com

Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe SSD Drops to Just $250 After a Long While

PCIe Gen. 3 SSDs now command tremendous value and Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus is the one of the best in the business and costs just $249.99 on Amazon for the 2TB version. With this product, not only will you be able to give your system a tremendous speed boost, but you will have ample capacity left over too. In terms of performance, the 970 EVO Plus can reach sequential read and write speeds up to 3,500 and 3,300MB/s respectively, making it 53 percent faster than the 970 EVO.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Haptic Feedback, Controller Sounds Will Allow Players to Better Experience the Environment

Death Stranding Director's Cut will use the DualSense controller features to make players better experience the environment and the weather. The official Japanese Kojima Production Twitter profile confirmed that players will be able to better feel what is happening around Sam Porter Bridges thanks to haptic feedback. Additionally, moving in the grass, rivers, and snow will play sound effects from the controller to increase immersion.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Steel Assault Delivers its Payload of Explosive Old-School 2D Action This Month

Feeling nostalgic for thumb-spraining old-school action games like Bionic Commando, Contra, and Castlevania? Well, you’re in luck, because the long-in-development retro indie action game Steel Assault has locked down a September release date. Check out a fresh trailer for the game, below. If I didn’t know this was a new...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
wccftech.com

[Updated: Rolling Out] New Major PS5 System Update Releases Tomorrow; Packs M.2 SSD Storage Expansion Support, 3D Audio For TV Speakers and More

[Update 9/15] Sony has now begun rolling out PS5 System Update version 21.02-04.00.00.42-00.00.00.0.0. Be sure to check if the firmware update is already available in your region. [Original story 9/14] The next major PS5 System Update, packing M.2 SSD Storage expansion support, releases tomorrow, Sony has announced. The arrival of...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Intel Z690 Motherboard’s PCH Pictured And ASUS Z690 Motherboard Leaked!

We've got a good amount of news for anyone patiently waiting for Intel's Alder Lake CPUs and Z690 Motherboards!. https://wccftech.com/intel-z690-alder-lake-pch-for-enthusiast-motherboards-pictured/. https://wccftech.com/amd-prioritizes-server-notebook-cpus-over-desktop-cpus-gpus/. https://wccftech.com/asus-z690-motherboard-lineup-leaks-out-rog-maximus-xiv-rog-strix-tuf-gaming-prime-series/. ►www.facebook.com/wccftech. ►www.twitter.com/wccftechdotcom. ►www.youtube.com/WccftechTV.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Daily Deals: The Labor Day Deals Have Begun

Labor Day weekend is upon us, and with it comes a huge set of new deals. Tech seems to be the name of the game right now, as we've been able to round up dozens of deals on Laptop and Desktop gaming PCs. Newegg, Amazon and Best Buy are also running a ton of deals on fitness equipment, webcams, chairs, and more. We can't forget our favorite LG 4K TV which is again discounted and comes with a $200 Newegg Gift Card as well.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy