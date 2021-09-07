Chia Coin Miners Have Begun Selling Off Their HDDs and SSDs, But Have Been Listing Them as New?!

The Chia coin (XCH) cryptocurrency was pretty big news when it launched in May. The reasons for it grabbing tech headlines were multiple. For one, it claimed to be "easier to use, more efficient, and secure," and was based on Proof of Space (PoS) mining – said to be much greener than Proof of Work (PoW) which was popularised by the energy thirsty likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, Chia quickly found a notoriety of its own as it inspired some big price rises on storage devices, and it was found that the initial activity of 'plotting' your PoS hardware could cause significant wear to SSDs. Moreover, the plotting for PoS, also consumes lots of computational energy. YouTuber der8auer tried Chia mining for a week before making a very interesting video on, what was at the time, the new craze.

