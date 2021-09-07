CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Heavyweights tilt scale toward AFC

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's almost as if the NFL is emulating college football heading into the 2021 season. Yes, the Buccaneers are the defending champions and the Packers deservedly have title aspirations. The rest of the NFC, well, it looks more like Conference USA in comparison to the AFC, the professional version of...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Has Very Telling Admission On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ offseason behavior led many to speculate about his relationship with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. However, while Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers’ front office might be subpar, he is apparently on very good terms with his head coach. ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington shared some telling...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football#Titans#Jets#American Football#Afc#Packers#Nfc#Conference Usa#Sec#Chiefs#Bills Ravens Browns#Steelers#Patriots#Chargers#Cardinals#Bucs#Cowboys#Lions#Texans#Falcons
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL
The Spun

Packers GM Uses 1 Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers Conversations

One of the biggest talking points of the 2021 NFL offseason was the state of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. With that storm successfully navigated, Gutekunst has revealed some of the conversations he’s had with Rodgers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
New York Post

Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers’ Packers power play worked

Aaron Rodgers repeated throughout the offseason that his frustration with the Packers, which nearly resulted in a divorce between the two sides, came from feeling left out of team decisions. According to another legendary Packers quarterback, the power play may have worked. It remains to be seen whether or not...
NFL
The Spun

Former Packers TE Has Blunt Comment About Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers didn’t exactly play his best football in the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. His struggles in that game have led one of his former tight ends to make a surprisingly blunt statement. Appearing on ESPN’s KJM, former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley...
NFL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Competition looks to be stiff in AFC

It's almost as if the NFL is emulating college football heading into the 2021 season. Yes, the Buccaneers are the defending champions and the Packers deservedly have title aspirations. The rest of the NFC, well, looks more like Conference USA in comparison to the AFC, the professional version of the SEC.
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers' clunker in Green Bay Packers' blowout loss raises eyebrows

After a tumultuous offseason for the Green Bay Packers ⁠— in which the future of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers was very much up in the air ⁠— the start of the regular season followed suit. The Packers were blasted 38-3 by the New Orleans Saints in their season opener, which...
NFL
FanSided

Packers: Highest and lowest graded players in Saints’ loss

For those of you who’ve been living under a rock for the last few years, make sure you check out PFF.com as they grade every single snap from every single NFL game. Unfortunately, I took the liberty to check out the grades they handed out for the Green Bay Packers’ embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
On Milwaukee

9 images from the Packers' wretched start to the season against the Saints

Here I was thinking the Naked Bike Race would be the most butt I'd see on a screen this weekend... but the Packers outdid that event, showing their entire ass on Sunday and utterly embarrassing themselves against the New Orleans, 38-3 – and frankly it wasn't even that close. Maybe they thought it was a fourth preseason game – but no, unfortunately this game was very real.
NFL
Daily Herald

Packers ready to regroup after getting 'humbled' in opener

After producing perhaps the most disappointing performance of the NFL's opening week, the Green Bay Packers must prove it was an aberration rather than an indication they aren't nearly as good as advertised. The Packers fell 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Florida, snapping a franchise-record streak of...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy