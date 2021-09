TOLEDO, Ohio -- Matilda Castren glanced at the rapidly expanding sea of red on the video board next to the 18th green, took a deep breath and tried to block everything out. Her long road to the Solheim Cup. Europe's rapidly dwindling lead over the host Americans. A record crowd filled with unfamiliar faces after covid-19 travel restrictions basically forced the visitors to go it alone at breezy, sun-splashed Inverness.