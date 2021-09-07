Ted Baker sales jump as easing curbs revive dressing to the nines

China trade (Aug) – 07/09 – recent data from Germany showed that exports to China fell to a one-year low, indicating that the world’s second largest economy was experiencing a slowdown in domestic demand. In July the Chinese economy saw exports rise at their slowest rate this year, rising 19.3%, well down from the 32.2% rise seen in June. Imports also rose at their slowest rate in 2021, rising 28.1%, down from 36.7% in June. These are still high numbers but need to be set in the context of the pandemic induced slump in the global economy through 2020. The various disruptions at China’s ports, as well as throughout the country, in the last month or so are also likely to disrupt how much economic activity took place in August, a trend that we saw play out in the latest PMI readings, which slipped into contraction. Chinese exporters have also had to contend with supply chain bottlenecks, higher costs, and component shortages, which along with factory shutdowns in other parts of the world is likely to have impacted demand. With US demand also slowing in the form of falling consumer confidence this week’s trade numbers could introduce a downside surprise, with exports expected to rise by 17%, and imports expected to rise by 27%.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO