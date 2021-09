Parents and some kids gathered to protest Midland Public Schools mask mandate Wednesday at the district’s administration building. "I believe it should be every parent's choice to decide whether or not they want their child in a mask or not. You know, I'm not telling people that choose to mask up to not mask their child, I don't expect them to tell me to mask mine,” said Nicki Stoll, a parent.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO