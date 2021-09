I’m not sure if you guys have heard but Ole Miss has a really good offense. Lane Kiffin has brought a very fast-paced and balanced attack to Oxford and ended last season with one of the top-ranked offenses in the country. While Kiffin lost two of his top playmakers to the NFL, he returns a core group of talent on the offensive side of the ball that will be hard to contain.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO