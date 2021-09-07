CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoo Jae Suk and Jang Do Yeon win Best Variety Personality at the 'Brand of the Year' for two consecutive years

Cover picture for the articleYoo Jae Suk and Jang Do Yeon took home the award for the Best Variety Personality at the 'Brand of the Year' again this year. Previously in August, the Korea Consumer Forum (KCF) announced the winners of the 'Brand of the Year 2021' awards, an award ceremony that surveys consumer preferences in a wide range of commercial brand categories.

