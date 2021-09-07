Are One Thousand Plus Defense Industrial Jobs In The Works For The Berry Hill Industrial Park Outside Eden, North Carolina In Alliance With Danville, Virginia? – Mike Swanson

Something big just happened last month, as big as what happened a year ago. Last year, Danville voters went to the voting booth in November and voted Yes to bring a Caesar’s casino to Danville, Virginia. It was a simple decision that will soon bring over 1,000 jobs to the region in the construction phase of the casino and more afterwards, as we found out from an August update from the casino people that they are on track for permitting in October. This is not going to just boost the economy of Danville, but that of the whole region.