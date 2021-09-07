CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ransomware gang threatens to leak data if victim contacts FBI, police

By Ax Sharma
bleepingcomputer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ragnar Locker ransomware group is warning that they will leak stolen data from victims that contact law enforcement authorities, like the FBI. Ragnar Locker has previously hit prominent companies with ransomware attacks, demanding millions of dollars in ransom payments. Group will publish full data if victim contacts police, FBI.

