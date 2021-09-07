Oakland U Professors End Strike Amid Contract Deal
Oakland University in Michigan and its faculty union reached a tentative agreement over the weekend, following a two-day faculty strike that affected classes last week. “Faculty solidarity was amazing, we had a strong show of support from our members, our students, trade unions, parents and the surrounding community,” Doug Wendell, associate professor of biology and chief union negotiator, said in a statement. “We now look forward to returning to our classrooms and our students.”www.insidehighered.com
