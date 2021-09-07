CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Oakland U Professors End Strike Amid Contract Deal

By Colleen Flaherty
Inside Higher Ed
 9 days ago

Oakland University in Michigan and its faculty union reached a tentative agreement over the weekend, following a two-day faculty strike that affected classes last week. “Faculty solidarity was amazing, we had a strong show of support from our members, our students, trade unions, parents and the surrounding community,” Doug Wendell, associate professor of biology and chief union negotiator, said in a statement. “We now look forward to returning to our classrooms and our students.”

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
otenews.com

Remote Teaching Request Lands Edgewood Professor’s Contract ‘Null and Void’

An Edgewood College tenured professor said today that she was fired before the start of the semester after requesting an accommodation from the college to teach online. English Prof. Susan Rustick said that she has Asperger’s Syndrome, an autism spectrum disorder, and is not able to tolerate wearing a mask for any length of time per the college’s COVID-19 regulations.
COLLEGES
WSJM

Faculty On Strike During Opening Day At Oakland University

From the Associated Press — The first day of classes at Oakland University in suburban Detroit has started with a strike by professors. The faculty union represents more than 800 people at Oakland. Members stood along streets with signs that said, “For A Better OU.” The union says faculty deserve better pay. The university says it regrets the strike. It urged students to report to classrooms and wait 15 minutes to see if an instructor would appear. The university had 15,000 undergraduate students and 3,400 graduate students a year ago.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oakland University faculty, administrators at contract impasse

Hours before fall semester classes are set to begin at Oakland University, the college's faculty union is still far apart on negotiating a new contract with the Rochester school's administration. The contract, which covers 880 faculty members, expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Classes begin Thursday. Karen Miller, president of the...
ROCHESTER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland University#Retirement#Trade Unions
Storm Lake Times

Oakland faculty reaches contract, resumes classes

The faculty union at Oakland University in suburban Detroit, Mich., reached a resolution with the board of trustees shortly after midnight on Saturday because the “job action” the union struck last week was probably illegal, and the administration made some concessions after professors walked out of classes. The union issued...
COLLEGES
Chicago Sun-Times

Striking Nabisco workers to vote on contract offer

Mondelez International and a union said Wednesday they have reached a tentative agreement that could end a strike against the company’s Nabisco operations. The walkout by members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union started in August and has affected six locations nationwide, including the Chicago bakery at 7300 S. Kedzie Ave. and a distribution site in Addison.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘We want what we think is fair’ -- Oakland University faculty on strike

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Faculty members at Oakland University are on strike, but students were still told to report to class Thursday. Dozens of protesters were picketing Thursday morning outside Oakland University. School officials said some classes are still in session and some teachers might be crossing the picket line. There...
ROCHESTER, MI
Inside Higher Ed

Obstacles on the Path to Degrees

SDI Productions/iStock/Getty Images Plus — Anew study argues that Latinx students disproportionately fear taking on student loan debt and face transportation challenges, which both pose formidable obstacles to completing college. The mixed-method study from the University of North Carolina’s School of Law and UnidosUS, a Latinx civil rights organization, is...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed's News

New preliminary data on fall 2020 from the U.S. Department of Education confirm declines in enrollment and retention. Combined entity will work with thousands of colleges across administrative and academic departments. ‘What Cannot Be Tolerated’. September 14, 2021. Syracuse University offers full-throated defense for a professor targeted for her views...
COLLEGES
Monroe Evening News

MCCC has second-highest enrollment increase in state

Monroe County Community College’s fall enrollment spike makes the school No. 2 in Michigan among community colleges. MCCC’s credit enrollment increased by 11.2 percent the fall, which is the second-highest increase among the 28 community colleges in Michigan, announced Dr. Scott Behrens, vice president for enrollment management and student success.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Inside Higher Ed

Report: Funding Gaps for HBCUs

A new report from the Century Foundation, a progressive, independent think tank focused on equity in education, health care and work, explores the extent of public underfunding for historically Black colleges and universities and the financial ramifications for the affected institutions, students and parents. The report, released Tuesday, found that...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Friday Fragments

Piece in The Wall Street Journal earlier this week about the declining share of college students who are men. I followed it with reading various critiques of the piece, some of which were quite good. My quick take is that it’s frustrating to see a serious issue reduced to a...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Recent Blog Posts

Policy advice as negotiations on free community college enter the home stretch. September 14, 2021 — How rural states are using course-sharing technology to streamline transfers and build more equitable opportunities for students. Is Michigan Recruiting for the Best Job in Higher Ed?. September 14, 2021 — Three questions for...
COLLEGES
drew.edu

Student Spotlight: Nargiz Abadzada C’24

Launch Career Community: Social Impact, Education, Law & Government. Launch Identity/Affinity Communities: International Student and Limited Resources. Volunteer at the Drew Food Pantry and Horizon Networks. Where were you born and raised?. What attracted you to Drew?. I liked that Drew offered numerous opportunities for internships and study abroad experiences....
MADISON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy