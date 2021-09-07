Oakland U Professors End Strike Amid Contract Deal

From the Associated Press — The first day of classes at Oakland University in suburban Detroit has started with a strike by professors. The faculty union represents more than 800 people at Oakland. Members stood along streets with signs that said, “For A Better OU.” The union says faculty deserve better pay. The university says it regrets the strike. It urged students to report to classrooms and wait 15 minutes to see if an instructor would appear. The university had 15,000 undergraduate students and 3,400 graduate students a year ago.

